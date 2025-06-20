The best Dell laptop deals in June 2025: Save up to $900
The best Dell laptop deals offer great savings, including laptops for gamers, students, and professionals
It's wild how many Dell laptop deals I'm about to show you.
It's officially June, so you wouldn't typically think that it's the best time to shop. We've left the recent Memorial Day sales in the rearview mirror, and as we ride into the summer, we're still yet to bump into Prime Day deals (although there are already some Prime Day-worthy deals to check out, yay!).
Still, unexpected as they may be, Dell laptop deals are very much here, and the best deal gives you savings of up to $900.
Fine, let's start out big. The Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop is now $2,799, down from $3,699, at Dell. With $900 in savings and Nvidia's best last-gen graphics card, the RTX 4090, this is one gaming beast that's certainly worth buying. For more inspiration, don't forget to check out our ranking of the best gaming laptops.
Gamers, breathe, I do have a cheaper option for you: the Dell G16 is now $1,381 (down from $1,469) if you apply a coupon at Amazon.
If you want a laptop that does laptop things and doesn't need to be used for (too much) gaming, the Dell Precision 15 5550 was $899, but it's now $460 at Walmart. Dell also has the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 on sale right now, at a major discount, too. It's down to $899 (previously $1,349), and who doesn't love a convertible laptop?
Whether you're eyeing something for gaming, something for work, or something that can do both, this June, Dell laptop deals are shockingly generous. Scroll on down to check out my favorite picks!
The best Dell laptop deals — Quick links
- Dell Precision 15 5550 15-inch: was $899, now $460 at Walmart
- Dell Inspiron i3535 15-inch: was $799, now $699 at Best Buy
- Dell Latitude 3550 15.6-inch: was $999, now $849 at Amazon
- Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: was $1,349, now $899 at Dell
- Dell G16 7630 16-inch gaming laptop: was $1,469, now $1,381 at Amazon w/ coupon
- Dell Alienware x16 R2 16-inch: was $3,699, now $2,799 at Dell
- Dell Alienware 18 Area-51 18-inch: was $3,199, now $2,999 at Dell
The best Dell laptops under $1,000
If you're looking for a laptop for work, the Dell Latitude 3550 is now $150 off at Amazon. This is a solid laptop for professionals that has plenty of RAM, making it good even for more resource-heavy workloads.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) non-touch 250-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Windows 11 Pro
Looking for a laptop for college or work? The Dell Vostro 15 3530 is a solid option, and it's currently discounted by a whopping $700.
Features: 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 120Hz 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1334U (10 cores) processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Professional
Are you on the hunt for a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop? I just spotted an outstanding deal on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1, which is now down to $899 ($450 in savings!) if you shop directly from Dell.
Features: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 90Hz IPS Mini-LED touch screen, HDR600, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor w/ up to 4.8GHz Turbo, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 RAM, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD storage
Most of the laptops on this list run on Intel hardware, but if you prefer AMD, this Dell laptop deal is for you. Now at $100 off, this notebook is a solid workstation that will tackle all your spreadsheets, graphs, and docs with ease.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) FHD 60Hz 220-nit display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
For a newer option with better hardware, check out the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440, now just $894 at Amazon.
Features: 14-inch (2240 x 1400) 16:10 QHD display, Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Having a touchscreen laptop can come in handy in many lines of work. While we haven't tried this particular model of the Dell Inspiron, another Inspiron ranks high among our list of the best touchscreen laptops, so it's definitely worth checking out.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen, Intel Core i7-i355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11
This laptop is a solid workstation, and a rare Walmart discount lets you save over $400 if you buy it right now.
Features: 15-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core i5-1235U processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB DDR4-2666 RAM, 512GB SSD
The best Dell laptop deals over $1,000
Save $88 on the Dell G16 7630 if you shop at Amazon -- just remember to apply the coupon!
This is a solid gaming laptop. It features plenty of RAM, a dependable discrete GPU from Nvidia, and a 240Hz 3ms display, making it perfect for most gamers.
Features: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz display, Intel i7-13650HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 8GB graphics card, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD
Save $200 on the high-end Dell Alienware m18 R2 if you apply a coupon at Amazon. This is a beastly laptop equipped with the best specs the previous generation of hardware has to offer. Considering that the new stuff is only just now rolling out and won't be available for a while, this is the best you can get on sale, and it'll last you for a long time.
Features: 18-inch (2560 x 1600) QHD+ 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Wanna take your gameplay to the next level? This is one of the best laptops to do that with. Dell's Alienware 18 Area-51 comes equipped with Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs, and you can configure it up to the eye-wateringly powerful RTX 5090. This configuration starts with the RTX 5070 Ti, which is an excellent GPU.
Features: 18-inch 2560 X 1600 300Hz 3ms 500-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (configurable up to RTX 5090) graphics card, 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM, 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD
How does $900 in savings sound? Especially if it gets you one of the best gaming laptops? Pretty great, if you ask me. This Alienware laptop comes with the best graphics card of the previous generation, so it's still plenty powerful for current games.
Features: 16-inch 1920 x 1200 480Hz 3ms display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6 graphics card, 32GB LPDDR5X-7467 RAM, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD
Save $300 on the Dell XPS 14 if you shop at Dell. In our review of the Dell XPS 14, we loved its speedy performance and impressive battery life, and although the display was a little dull, we still deemed it to be an excellent laptop.
Features: 14.5-inch 2K 500-nit 30-120Hz IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6 graphics card, 32GB LPDDR5X-7467 RAM, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
Dell naming scheme: Which Dell laptop is best for you?
Choosing the right Dell laptop gets a little confusing, but knowing the company's naming scheme lets you differentiate between the best of the best and the mainstream laptops.
But before we get down to the wild and wonderful world of Dell naming conventions, let's talk about series numbers and names.
It's worth noting that Dell recently updated its naming scheme for upcoming products. You'll now see three tiers of products: Dell, Dell Plus, and Dell Premium for consumer products, and Dell Pro, Dell Pro Plus, Dell Pro Premium, Dell Pro Max Plus, and Dell Pro Max Premium for laptops for professionals.
The older names still apply to previous laptops, though, which is why we'll cover them here, but they're no longer relevant to products released in 2025 and beyond.
If you're buying an older Dell, you'll find that some — like the Inspiron and Latitude — are also broken down by series numbers such as 3000, 5000 and 7000. Systems in the 3000 series are typically entry-level devices with lower-end components and a price tag to match, while 5000-series laptops cover mid-tier configurations.
Consumers who are in search of a high-end system will want to check out notebooks with 7000-series stamps, since they typically offer premium build materials as well as top-of-the-line specs.
With that out of the way, let's break it down into different product lines.
Dell XPS (Dell Premium)
The crème de la crème of Dell's consumer laptops, the XPS line (now known as Dell Premium) is all about high-end looks, with specs and pricing to match.
Targeting power users and creative professionals alike, the XPS is Dell's answer to Apple's MacBook Pro, offering high-resolution displays and speedy performance capabilities that are perfect for video or photo editing (check out our tips for getting the most usage and value out of your XPS 13).
Dell Inspiron and Inspiron Plus (Dell and Dell Plus)
Inspirons are the wide-ranging brand for Dell's general-purpose consumer laptops, and they come in a variety of sizes, designs and price ranges. They are now known as either Dell Plus (for Inspiron Plus) or Dell (for Inspiron).
These laptops are definitely not made for business, nor do they have the premium features of the pricier XPS line.
Dell Latitude (Dell Pro, Pro Plus, Pro Premium)
A true business line, Latitudes are available in different designs, sizes, and price ranges. You can tell them apart from their consumer-centric siblings by the "Dell Pro" name.
They are built to withstand the rigors of work, and most have some degree of rugged certification and a number of security features that include TPM, vPro, and optional fingerprint readers. As with the Inspiron line, Latitudes are divided up into 3000, 5000, and 7000 series models, with the 3000 series being the cheapest and the 7000 offering the most premium designs.
Dell Precision (Dell Pro Max, Max Plus, Pro Max Premium)
Outfitted with high-end components, these pricey mobile workstations can handle the rigors of mechanical design, engineering simulations or animations without breaking a sweat. Dell Precision has been rebranded to Dell Pro Max.
Dell Alienware
Featuring flashy customizable light shows, powerful specs and gorgeous displays, Alienware laptops are the gold standard for gaming. These systems are available in three main sizes that can be configured to your specific gaming needs.
