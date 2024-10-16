Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in 2024: Save up to $1,000

Frugal gamers know Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy a gaming laptop (especially the pricier ones) for less. Black Friday 2024 falls on Nov. 29, a shopping tradition held on the day after Thanksgiving.

However, if patience is not one of your best virtues, early gaming laptop deals are up for grabs now. In many instances, you'll find the lowest prices of the year on select configurations today. Select retailers like Walmart for example, are already offering extended return windows through Jan. 2025 so you can shop now with confidence.

Shop early Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. PC makers Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer also offer early holiday discounts on gaming laptops.

I've been covering Black Friday sales for six years and I'm a bargain shopper myself. I have a knack for finding the best deals worth your while. Throughout this season I'm rounding up the best deals on top-rated gaming laptops below. Here are the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals to shop now.

MSI Thin GF63 RTX 2050: was $699 now $499 at bestbuy.com Best Buy is slashing $200 off the 2023 MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop for a limited time. Although we didn't review this particular model, we've tested several MSI laptops like the Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15. We find that MSI's family of laptops generally delivers powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion LOQ 15: was $799 now $549 at bestbuy.com Save $250 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 3050 graphics. We didn't get to review it, however. the Lenovo LOQ earned 4 out of 5 stars in sister site TechRadar's review. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 1080P Full HD camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, white backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Acer Nitro V 15 RTX 4050: was $949 now $699 at bestbuy.com The 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $250 off a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming laptop. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy customers rate the Nitro V 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home