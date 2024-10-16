Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in 2024: Save up to $1,000
Shop early best Black Friday gaming laptop this month
Frugal gamers know Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy a gaming laptop (especially the pricier ones) for less. Black Friday 2024 falls on Nov. 29, a shopping tradition held on the day after Thanksgiving.
However, if patience is not one of your best virtues, early gaming laptop deals are up for grabs now. In many instances, you'll find the lowest prices of the year on select configurations today. Select retailers like Walmart for example, are already offering extended return windows through Jan. 2025 so you can shop now with confidence.
Shop early Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. PC makers Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer also offer early holiday discounts on gaming laptops.
I've been covering Black Friday sales for six years and I'm a bargain shopper myself. I have a knack for finding the best deals worth your while. Throughout this season I'm rounding up the best deals on top-rated gaming laptops below. Here are the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals to shop now.
Best Buy is slashing $200 off the 2023 MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop for a limited time. Although we didn't review this particular model, we've tested several MSI laptops like the Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15. We find that MSI's family of laptops generally delivers powerful graphics and overall performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home
Save $250 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 3050 graphics. We didn't get to review it, however. the Lenovo LOQ earned 4 out of 5 stars in sister site TechRadar's review. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 1080P Full HD camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, white backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home
The 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $250 off a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming laptop. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy customers rate the Nitro V 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $300 on the Dell G16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. In our Dell G16 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and called it an affordable powerhouse. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync+DDS, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $335 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060 Gaming laptop. In our hands-on review of the 14-inch version of this device, we appreciated the design and look forward to testing it further. Sister brand TechRadar called it a brilliant affordable gaming laptop and gave it their Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11
Best Buy knocks $250 off the 2024 HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits on a 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 300-nit 144Hz display with a powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD.
You can now save $200 on the AMD Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus TUF Gaming A14 with 32GB of RAM via Antonline. In our hands-on Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2024) review we were shocked by how lightweight this thing is. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds and measuring 0.7 inches thick, it's nearly on par with an ultrabook. If you're on the hunt for a super-portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is a wise choice. Our sister site TechRadar calls it brilliant and awarded it Editor's Choice.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Now $520 off, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a beast of a gaming laptop with a premium aesthetic. Besides AAA gaming, the RTX 4080 GPU makes this laptop great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks. It's Laptop Mag's 4.5 out of 5 star rated Editor's Choice laptop for gaming, productivity, and everything in between.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare IPS display, 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage
Save $1,000 on the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics. In our Razer Blade 16 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We loved its strong overall performance and bright, stunning display with dual-mode functionality.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 8GB of VRA
