Score! Dell is slashing $500 off select Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptops right now

Deals
By published

Save $500 on select Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptops.

Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop against blue gradient background.
(Image credit: Laptop Mag, Alienware)

Dell is slashing $500 off select Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptops right now. These unprecedented discounts arrive weeks ahead of Memorial Day, which leads me to believe, Dell is giving us a sneak peek.

If you want to pick a new gaming laptop sooner rather than later, it's never too early to save.

For a limited time, you can get the just-released Alienware 18 Area-51 with RTX 5080 GPU for $3,299 ($500 off). This is the first ever discount for Alienware machines and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

I track deals for a living and rarely see discounts this massive on a newly launched laptop so soon.

Browse: Dell's entire sale

The 2025 Alienware 18 Area-51 upgrades the series with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics and a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor. We haven't test it yet, however, competitive gamers and creators alike are sure to benefit from a powerhouse graphics-handler like this.

Dell also offers the Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop for the same price.

If you're not opposed to a previous-gen RTX 40-series rig, the Editor's Choice Award-winning Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4080 GPU is now $2,599 ($500 off). In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we rated it a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful overall and graphics performance, great thermals, and 6-hour+ battery life.

The aforementioned laptop includes a 1TB SSD, and if that doesn't cut it, you can get twice as much with the 2TB SSD Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4080 graphics for $2,799 ($500 off).

Dell didn't add an expiration countdown clock to these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll last. That said, I recommend you act now if you're a core gamer, video editor, or STEM student looking for a price break on a heavy graphics handler.

Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080
Editor's Choice
Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080: was $3,099 now $2,599 at Dell

Dell is slashing $500 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its impressively thin design, great thermals, and powerhouse performance.

Key specs: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB backlit X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080 (2TB)
Editor's Choice
Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080 (2TB): was $3,299 now $2,799 at Dell

Get twice the storage and save $500 on the RTX 4080 Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with 2TB SSD. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, our expert said, "The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life."

Key specs: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB backlit X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080
Editor's Choice
Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080: was $3,799 now $3,299 at Dell

Dell is slashing $500 off the just-released 2025 Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop. It upgrades the series with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory and the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor.

Key specs: 18-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) 300Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HK 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical keyboard with per-key AlienFX RGB lighting, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming laptops and pcs

I tested Intel's new graphics drivers on the MSI Claw here's what happened.

Xbox's price hikes prove it's time to ditch your console for a gaming laptop

The iPad 11 is the best budget-friendly tablet you can buy, but there are two big drawbacks
See more latest
Most Popular
Walmart plus week 2025
Walmart Plus Week is back, and it's packed with tech deals and... free burgers?
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 G61SD gaming monitor against orange gradient background.
Hurry! Get Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor for its lowest price ever before Amazon Gaming Week ends
Dark gray Acer Nitro V gaming laptop against red gradient background with epic deals laptop sticker on the left.
The top 5 cheap gaming laptop deals under $700 from Amazon's weeklong gamer-centric sale
Green Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen against pink gradient background.
Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen crashes to $199 in time for Mother's Day
White SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset with swappable batteries against blue gradient background.
7 gaming headset deals I'd buy from Amazon's Gaming Week sale
Black Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with RGB keyboard against pink gradient background with epic deal sticker on the top left.
Amazon Gaming Week knocks $250 off the high-performance Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060 laptop
A pair of AirPods Max headphones beside a Laptop Mag deals icon in front of a blue background
I found 3 outstanding AirPods deals in time for Mother's Day: Save up to $80 on AirPods Pro and Max!
Laptop Mag, Samsung Odyssey QLED-G9 curved monitor, Acer Nitro V, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, Corsair RGB keyboard, Xbox wireless controller in Pulse Cipher, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Amazon Gaming Week continues, shop my favorite 21 deals on laptops, monitors, headsets, games, and more
Space gray iPad Pro M4 against blue gradient background.
The powerful iPad Pro M4 just dropped $100 in rare Apple deal at Amazon
MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop, GameSir, Meta, MSI, Razer V2 X gaming headset, GameSir wireless controller, Meta Quest 3S VR headset, and Acer Predator X27U gaming monitor against orange gradient background
Newegg is holding a massive PC Gaming Week sale, here are 9 deals I'd add to my shopping cart