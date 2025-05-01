Score! Dell is slashing $500 off select Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptops right now
Save $500 on select Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptops.
Dell is slashing $500 off select Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptops right now. These unprecedented discounts arrive weeks ahead of Memorial Day, which leads me to believe, Dell is giving us a sneak peek.
If you want to pick a new gaming laptop sooner rather than later, it's never too early to save.
For a limited time, you can get the just-released Alienware 18 Area-51 with RTX 5080 GPU for $3,299 ($500 off). This is the first ever discount for Alienware machines and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
I track deals for a living and rarely see discounts this massive on a newly launched laptop so soon.
Browse: Dell's entire sale
The 2025 Alienware 18 Area-51 upgrades the series with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics and a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor. We haven't test it yet, however, competitive gamers and creators alike are sure to benefit from a powerhouse graphics-handler like this.
Dell also offers the Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop for the same price.
If you're not opposed to a previous-gen RTX 40-series rig, the Editor's Choice Award-winning Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4080 GPU is now $2,599 ($500 off). In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we rated it a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful overall and graphics performance, great thermals, and 6-hour+ battery life.
The aforementioned laptop includes a 1TB SSD, and if that doesn't cut it, you can get twice as much with the 2TB SSD Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4080 graphics for $2,799 ($500 off).
Dell didn't add an expiration countdown clock to these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll last. That said, I recommend you act now if you're a core gamer, video editor, or STEM student looking for a price break on a heavy graphics handler.
Top 5 Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals — Quick links
- Browse: Dell's top deals
- Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080 Gaming Laptop: was $3,099 now $2,599 at Dell
- Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080 Gaming Laptop (2TB): was $3,299 now $2,799 at Dell
- Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080 Gaming Laptop: was $3,799 now $3,299 at Dell
Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals — Quick links
Dell is slashing $500 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its impressively thin design, great thermals, and powerhouse performance.
Key specs: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB backlit X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Get twice the storage and save $500 on the RTX 4080 Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with 2TB SSD. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, our expert said, "The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life."
Key specs: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB backlit X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Dell is slashing $500 off the just-released 2025 Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop. It upgrades the series with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory and the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor.
Key specs: 18-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) 300Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HK 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical keyboard with per-key AlienFX RGB lighting, Windows 11 Home
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I tested Intel's new graphics drivers on the MSI Claw here's what happened.
Xbox's price hikes prove it's time to ditch your console for a gaming laptop