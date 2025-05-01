Score! Dell is slashing $500 off select Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptops right now

Dell is slashing $500 off select Alienware RTX 5080 and RTX 4080 gaming laptops right now. These unprecedented discounts arrive weeks ahead of Memorial Day, which leads me to believe, Dell is giving us a sneak peek.

If you want to pick a new gaming laptop sooner rather than later, it's never too early to save.

For a limited time, you can get the just-released Alienware 18 Area-51 with RTX 5080 GPU for $3,299 ($500 off). This is the first ever discount for Alienware machines and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

I track deals for a living and rarely see discounts this massive on a newly launched laptop so soon.

Browse: Dell's entire sale

The 2025 Alienware 18 Area-51 upgrades the series with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics and a powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core processor. We haven't test it yet, however, competitive gamers and creators alike are sure to benefit from a powerhouse graphics-handler like this.

Dell also offers the Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop for the same price.

If you're not opposed to a previous-gen RTX 40-series rig, the Editor's Choice Award-winning Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4080 GPU is now $2,599 ($500 off). In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we rated it a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful overall and graphics performance, great thermals, and 6-hour+ battery life.

The aforementioned laptop includes a 1TB SSD, and if that doesn't cut it, you can get twice as much with the 2TB SSD Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4080 graphics for $2,799 ($500 off).

Dell didn't add an expiration countdown clock to these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll last. That said, I recommend you act now if you're a core gamer, video editor, or STEM student looking for a price break on a heavy graphics handler.

Editor's Choice Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080: was $3,099 now $2,599 at Dell Dell is slashing $500 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its impressively thin design, great thermals, and powerhouse performance. Key specs: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB backlit X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080 (2TB): was $3,299 now $2,799 at Dell Get twice the storage and save $500 on the RTX 4080 Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop with 2TB SSD. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, our expert said, "The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life." Key specs: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, per-key AlienFX RGB backlit X Series keyboard, Windows 11 Home