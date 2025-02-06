Best Buy's big Super Bowl sale knocks up to 50% off big screen TVs, here are 7 deals I like

Best Buy's Super Bowl sale takes up to 50% off big screen TVs.

Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale slashes up to 50% off top-rated TVs from LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, TCL (my brand of choice) and others. Whether you're an NFL fan, movie buff or streaming addict, now is one of the best times to buy a TV at a huge discount.

Shop: Best Buy's entire sale

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will be broadcast in Dolby Vision this year. To get the most out of your Big Game watch, I recommend the 55-inch TCL QM7 QD-mini LED for $499 ($300 off). It features Dolby Vision IQ and Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. This is one of the best TVs for watching sports and gaming via console or PC.

TCL TVs are popular for their excellent picture quality, sound quality, and user-friendly, curated interface. Most importantly, they don't don't cost a fortune and by no means sacrifice performance or build quality for price. I bought the TCL Q7 QLED back in 2023 and I'm still extremely happy with it.

Another standout deal is the 85-inch Samsung DU7200 Crystal UHD 4K TV for $799 ($300 off). And guess what? To further sweeten this deal, Best Buy is throwing in a free 40-inch Samsung 5 Series LED TV (valued at $250) with your purchase.

Alternatively, you may order it from Amazon for the same price (minus the free TV) and have it arrive in time for the Big Game on Sunday. This includes Amazon's free deluxe professional TV delivery and unpacking service.

Launched in 2024, the Samsung DU7200 Series smart TV has a Best Buy customer rating of 4.7 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise the display's clear, excellent picture quality, bright colors, and quality sound.

This Crystal UHD 4K smart TV ships with Samsung TV Plus and Gaming Hub which includes 2,700+ free channels, 360+ Samsung Plus premium channels, and games (no console needed).

At just under $800, it's one of the most affordable super-sized TVs at this price point.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl and/or Oscar nominated movies this weekend, save big with my recommended Best Buy Super Bowl sale TV deals.

Super Bowl TV deals

Super Bowl TV deal TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $549 now $369 at Best Buy Save $180 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience. Features: 4K (3840 x 2160) QLED panel, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television Price check: Amazon $369

Super Bowl TV deal Hisense 55" U7 Series Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy Save $300 on the 55-inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED TV during Best Buy's Super Bowl sale. It features Dolby Vision which this year's Super Bowl will be broadcast with for the first time. It features the Mini-LED Pro technology and a peak brightness of 1500 nits which is great for watching in brightly lit environments. Features: 55-inch 4K Mini-LED 144Hz panel, full array local dimming, Dolby Vision, AMD Free Sync Premium, 2.1 multi-channel sound, Google TV Price check: Amazon $499