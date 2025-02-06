Best Buy's big Super Bowl sale knocks up to 50% off big screen TVs, here are 7 deals I like
Best Buy Super Bowl TV sale features epic deals on top-rated TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more.
Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale slashes up to 50% off top-rated TVs from LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, TCL (my brand of choice) and others. Whether you're an NFL fan, movie buff or streaming addict, now is one of the best times to buy a TV at a huge discount.
For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will be broadcast in Dolby Vision this year. To get the most out of your Big Game watch, I recommend the 55-inch TCL QM7 QD-mini LED for $499 ($300 off). It features Dolby Vision IQ and Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. This is one of the best TVs for watching sports and gaming via console or PC.
TCL TVs are popular for their excellent picture quality, sound quality, and user-friendly, curated interface. Most importantly, they don't don't cost a fortune and by no means sacrifice performance or build quality for price. I bought the TCL Q7 QLED back in 2023 and I'm still extremely happy with it.
Another standout deal is the 85-inch Samsung DU7200 Crystal UHD 4K TV for $799 ($300 off). And guess what? To further sweeten this deal, Best Buy is throwing in a free 40-inch Samsung 5 Series LED TV (valued at $250) with your purchase.
Alternatively, you may order it from Amazon for the same price (minus the free TV) and have it arrive in time for the Big Game on Sunday. This includes Amazon's free deluxe professional TV delivery and unpacking service.
Launched in 2024, the Samsung DU7200 Series smart TV has a Best Buy customer rating of 4.7 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise the display's clear, excellent picture quality, bright colors, and quality sound.
This Crystal UHD 4K smart TV ships with Samsung TV Plus and Gaming Hub which includes 2,700+ free channels, 360+ Samsung Plus premium channels, and games (no console needed).
At just under $800, it's one of the most affordable super-sized TVs at this price point.
If you want to watch the Super Bowl and/or Oscar nominated movies this weekend, save big with my recommended Best Buy Super Bowl sale TV deals.
Super Bowl TV deals
Save $180 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.
Features: 4K (3840 x 2160) QLED panel, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
Price check: Amazon $369
Save $300 on the 55-inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED TV during Best Buy's Super Bowl sale. It features Dolby Vision which this year's Super Bowl will be broadcast with for the first time. It features the Mini-LED Pro technology and a peak brightness of 1500 nits which is great for watching in brightly lit environments.
Features: 55-inch 4K Mini-LED 144Hz panel, full array local dimming, Dolby Vision, AMD Free Sync Premium, 2.1 multi-channel sound, Google TV
Price check: Amazon $499
Save $200 on the 75-inch model Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV. Made by Roku, this TV makes streaming your favorite content easier. Preinstalled are 350+ live TV free channels, Roku originals, blockbuster movies, and kids' entertainment.
Features: 4K (3840 x 2160) 60Hz QLED display, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) 4 x HDMI ports, works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Price check: Amazon $699
In this Best Buy Super Bowl TV deal you save $270 on the 85" Insignia F50 Series 4K LED Fire TV. It features a 4K Ultra HD for vibrant, true-to-life images. Plus, DTS Studio Sound speaker technology delivers life-like sound from your TV. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more.
Save $300 on this 85-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV at Best Buy and get a FREE 40-inch Samsung 5 Series LED TV (valued at $250) along with it. Launched in 2024, it's since become one of the best-selling TVs out there and has a Best Buy customer rating of 4.7 out of 5-stars. Many satisfied owners like this TV's clear, excellent picture quality, bright colors, and quality sound.
Features: 84.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LED panel, PurColor, 4K Upscaling, Motion Xcelerator, HDR, Crystal Processor 4K, Contrast Enhancer, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI connectivity, Q-Symphony, Samsung Tizen OS
Price check: Amazon $799
Now $703 off, the 65-inch LG C4 OLED 4K TV is massively in time for Super Bowl 59 and the 2025 Oscars. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars for its superb picture quality, gaming features, and user-friendly webOS interface.
Features: 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10 Alpha 9 AI processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium. webOS, 4 x HDMI ports, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, 300 + free LG channels
Price check: Amazon $1,299
Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale knocks $400 off the 2024 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive PS5 gaming features. Sony's XR processor produces natural colors and contrast in 4K resolution. Enjoy life-like images with immersive depth and fantastic brightness, whether you're watching movies, catching on your favorite TV series or gaming.
Features: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, XR Motion Clarity, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV OS
Price check: Amazon $1,599
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
