Trending

Latest News

Apple Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Price, release date, features, and more

By Darragh Murphy

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch over the next year. Here's what you need to know about Apple's second-generation Pro earbuds.

Markup screenshot tool on iPhone 12 Pro Max

How to take a screenshot on an iPhone — Steps for iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and older

By Sean Riley

Taking a screenshot on an iPhone, whether that's the latest iPhone 12 or one of the older models with a home button, is a quick and easy process and we'll show you how to do it.

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox update is making me abandon Chrome — Here's why

By Shubham Agarwal

Mozilla has been beavering away, with a slate of compelling privacy-first updates to capture a growing niche of people.

AirPods Max get modest price cut

AirPods Max get modest price cut in rare Apple deal

By Hilda Scott

You can buy the AirPods Max for $532 from Amazon which is $17 under retail. This is the AirPods Max's lowest price to date.

LG UltraGear 144Hz gaming monitor hits lowest price

LG UltraGear 144Hz gaming monitor sheds $103 — hits lowest price ever

By Hilda Scott

The 32-inch LG UltraGear 144Hz Gaming Monitor is on sale for $297 on Amazon. That's $103 off and its lowest price ever.

Currys PC World Easter Sale

Currys PC World Bank Holiday sale: here are the epic deals you cannot miss

By Jason England

Currys PC World has kicked off its May Day Bank Holiday sale today. Here are the best bargains in its ‘Epic Deals’ bonanza.

Reviews by Brand

Best Acer Laptops of 2021

Best Acer laptops 2021

By Sherri L. Smith

Whether you're searching for a gaming laptop, Chromebook or business laptop, here are the best Acer laptops for 2021.

MSI

Best MSI Laptops 2021

By Sherri L. Smith

Before you get overwhelmed by the number of laptops and configs MSI offers, check out our list of favorite MSI laptops.

Best HP laptops in 2021

By Phillip Tracy

Tempted by HP's excellent notebooks but don't know which to choose? These are the best HP laptops available.

best lenovo laptops brand logo

Best Lenovo laptops in 2021

By Phillip Tracy

From ThinkPads with industry-leading keyboards to slick Yoga 2-in-1s and affordable Ideapads, these are the best Lenovo laptops.

Best MacBook in 2021: Which Apple laptop is best?

By Phillip Tracy

From the MacBook Air to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, this guide will help you find the best MacBook Apple has to offer.

Asus best laptops

The best Asus laptops in 2021

By Henry T. Casey, Rami Tabari

The best Asus laptops according to our in-house testing

Best Dell and Alienware Laptops 2021

By Sherri L. Smith

We've identified the best Dell and Alienware laptops for every budget and use case.

Best Samsung Laptops of 2018 - Laptop Reviews

By Henry T. Casey

Here are the top Samsung notebooks for every budget, from stylus-equipped Chromebooks to a premium Windows laptop.

Latest Reviews

View more
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: the world’s first QLED Chrome OS laptop

By Kimberly Gedeon

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the world’s first QLED Chrome OS laptop, but its so-so performance on our tests makes it a questionable choice for prospective Chromebook buyers.

Best VPN services

CyberGhost VPN review: A fast and reliable VPN for streaming

By Darragh Murphy

Editor's Choice

CyberGhost VPN offers a premium service for streaming with tons of locations and fast P2P for torrenting.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 review: The best phone for under $750

By Phillip Tracy

Editor's Choice

The OnePlus 9 is an excellent flagship alternative offering (almost) all the features found in more expensive devices, including blistering performance and long battery life.

Returnal review

Returnal review: Equal parts brilliant and exhausting

By Mohammad Tabari

Returnal boasts fantastic boss fights and brilliant storytelling, but its subpar rogue-like structure makes each run feel like a meaningless slog.

Razer Orochi V2 review

Razer Orochi V2 review

By Rami Tabari

The Razer Orochi V2 offers great performance in a sleek, lightweight shell, but it’s pricey given the limited features.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable review: Outclassing the Surface Pro

By Phillip Tracy

Editor's Choice

Dell's Latitude 7320 Detachable is an excellent tablet hybrid with a gorgeous 13-inch display, fast performance and a handful of useful features.

Logitech ERGO M575 review

Logitech ERGO M575 review

By Rael Hornby

Editor's Choice

The Logitech ERGO M575 does so much right that I almost had to nitpick to find issues

JBL Live Pro Plus review

JBL Live Pro Plus review

By Alex Bracetti

The JBL Live Pro Plus offers plenty of functionality and features at a more attainable price than the AirPods Pro.

Latest News

View more
Apple Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Price, release date, features, and more

By Darragh Murphy

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch over the next year. Here's what you need to know about Apple's second-generation Pro earbuds.

Markup screenshot tool on iPhone 12 Pro Max

How to take a screenshot on an iPhone — Steps for iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and older

By Sean Riley

Taking a screenshot on an iPhone, whether that's the latest iPhone 12 or one of the older models with a home button, is a quick and easy process and we'll show you how to do it.

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox update is making me abandon Chrome — Here's why

By Shubham Agarwal

Mozilla has been beavering away, with a slate of compelling privacy-first updates to capture a growing niche of people.

AirPods Max get modest price cut

AirPods Max get modest price cut in rare Apple deal

By Hilda Scott

You can buy the AirPods Max for $532 from Amazon which is $17 under retail. This is the AirPods Max's lowest price to date.

LG UltraGear 144Hz gaming monitor hits lowest price

LG UltraGear 144Hz gaming monitor sheds $103 — hits lowest price ever

By Hilda Scott

The 32-inch LG UltraGear 144Hz Gaming Monitor is on sale for $297 on Amazon. That's $103 off and its lowest price ever.

Currys PC World Easter Sale

Currys PC World Bank Holiday sale: here are the epic deals you cannot miss

By Jason England

Currys PC World has kicked off its May Day Bank Holiday sale today. Here are the best bargains in its ‘Epic Deals’ bonanza.

iPhone Apps

Apple is letting users decide if they’re monitored by apps

By Mohammad Tabari

type_news Apple's iOS 14.5 software update has made a significant change in how users are monitored thanks to the inclusion of a new privacy tool called App Tracking Transparency.

type_news
Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ2, 2020) review

The best Microsoft Surface Pro deals in May

By Hilda Scott

Save on Microsoft's premium tablets with the best Surface Pro deals.

Latest Features

View more
SafeMoon

What is SafeMoon? The new crypto explained like you're 5

By Kimberly Gedeon

"What is SafeMoon" is one of the most popular questions on Google as the lunar-inspired crypto craze takes over social media. This is an easy-to-understand explainer on SafeMoon.

Out of Line

Out of Line first impressions: Studio Ghibli-inspired 2D platformer blends Inside with Ori and the Blind Forest

By Darragh Murphy

Check out our first impressions of upcoming 2D puzzle platformer Out of Line — taking design cues from Inside, Ori and the Blind Forest, and classic Studio Ghibli animations.

Best games on Apple Arcade

Best Apple Arcade games in 2021

By Jason England

If ever you needed an excuse to play more games and tuck into Apple Arcade, having to stay at home is a pretty good one!