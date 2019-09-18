Laptop Guide

Trending

Apple MacBook

Which MacBook Should You Buy? MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro

By Mark Spoonauer

We tested all of the latest MacBooks to help you find the right Apple laptop for you.

best MacBooks

Best MacBooks 2020: Apple laptop reviews and ratings

By Phillip Tracy

From the MacBook Air to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, these are the best MacBooks Apple has to offer.

Best Chromebook games

Best Chromebook Games in 2020

By Henry T. Casey

You'll need to poke around the Google Play store to find the best games for Chromebooks — thank you Android emulation! Here are our picks.

best 4K laptops

The best 4K laptops in 2020

By Rami Tabari

Here the best 4K laptops you can buy right now, including 2-in-1s, gaming notebooks and workstations.

best college laptops - HP Envy 13

Best college laptops in 2020

By Phillip Tracy

Every college student needs a laptop, but there are so many choices. We've put together a list of the best college laptops.

Best Laptops for Photo Editing in 2020

By Phillip Tracy

From super-high resolution displays to ultraportable designs and powerful specs, here are the best laptops for photo editing.

Best 15-inch Laptops 2020

By Sherri L. Smith

The best 15-inch laptops for every budget and use case.

Cyber Monday laptop deals

Cyber Monday 2019 deals you can still get in

By Hilda Scott

Cyber Monday deals have been epic this year. From the MacBook Air to the new XPS 13, here are the best Cyber Monday deals you can still get.

Laptop Mag Black Friday

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2019

By Hilda Scott

The best Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals on laptops, tablets and accessories, both online and in stores.

Acer Chromebook R 13 Review

By Henry T. Casey

The Acer Chromebook R 13 combines an attractive design, long endurance and the ability to run your favorite Android apps.

Samsung Chromebook Pro and Plus Review

By Andrew E. Freedman

The Chromebook Pro and Plus are sleek 2-in-1s with bright and sharp displays, integrated pens and solid battery life, but the Android apps need work.

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 C731T Review

By Henry T. Casey

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 is a rugged, long-lasting touch-screen notebook.

Asus Chromebook C202 Review

By Andrew E. Freedman

Editor's Choice

The Asus Chromebook C202 is a good choice for students because of its durable design, comfortable keyboard and long battery life.

Act Fast: Asus ROG Gaming Laptop $200 Off

By Hilda Scott

Acer's Aspire 5 Slim Laptop Now $110 Off

By Hilda Scott

Act Fast: Acer Chromebooks Up to $100 Off

By Hilda Scott

Killer Deal: Take $429 Off Surface Pro 6 Bundle

By Hilda Scott

Dell's First 6-Core XPS 13 Starts Shipping in October

By Henry T. Casey

Act Fast: Take $400 Off 2019 MacBook Pro

By Hilda Scott

Killer Deal: Take $469 Off Dell's XPS 13 4K Laptop

By Hilda Scott