Amazon is having a big sale on external storage, here are 9 deals I recommend from portable SSDs to flash drives

Save up to 50% on portable, external SSDs, HDDs, microSDs, and flash drives at Amazon.
Attention gamers and content creators, Amazon is having a big sale on external storage. For a limited time, save on select portable SSD, HDD, microSD, and flash drives from today's trusted data storage brands.
If you require extra wiggle room for file storage on your laptop, tablet, phone, or game console, you'll want to see what Amazon's sale has to offer.
One featured deal you should know about is the 2TB SanDisk Portable SSD for $109 ($40 off). This is a must-have USB Type-C accessory for your laptop for moving large files. It has a high storage capacity of up to 2TB and has read speeds of up to 800MB/s.
Need extra room on your Xbox console for games? Amazon has you covered with the 1TB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for $129 ($28 off). This NVMe SSD employs the same Xbox Velocity Architecture of the Xbox Series X|S for on-par performance. Perfect for transferring games from one console to another, the WD Black C50 features a quick resume and a hassle-free plug-and-play installation.
If you want the best external storage for PS5, consider the best-selling 5TB Seagate Game Drive for $79 ($20 off). This portable HDD features USB 3.0 Gen 1 connectivity and a dazzling built-in blue LED bar to coincide with the PS5's aesthetic. It also works with PS4 consoles for those of us still sitting on Sony's previous-gen gaming system.
These are just a few of my favorite portable deals from Amazon. Browse more of my recommended discounts below.
Today's best portable storage deals
This limited-time deal at Amazon takes nearly 50% off the 2TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD . It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, on devices with USB 3.2 support. It also offers password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.
Cheaper alternative: 1TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD for $99 ($60 off)
Save $65 on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP65 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s, respectively.
Cheaper alternative: 1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for $96 ($34 off)
Save $100 on the 2TB Samsung T9 Shield portable SSD. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer big files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for extra connectivity.
Have your very own cloud storage with $20 off the massive 5TB WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive. This USB 3.1/3.0 compatible hard drive has a thin and light design and has built-in security to keep your files safe. With fast data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps and 5TB of storage, it's a solid choice for backing up important files.
Just in time for Pokémon Day 2025, Amazon takes $35 off the Pokémon Snorlax Edition 1TB SanDisk microSD memory card for Nintendo Switch. It offers high-capacity storage for games delivering incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.
Price check: SanDisk $99
Save $10 on the 2TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox. This cool-looking portable HDD with green LED X is the perfect storage solution for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. It's also backed by Seagate's 3 rescue services.
Amazon knocks $20 off the officially licensed 5TB Seagate Game Drive for PS5 and PS4. It features a blue LED light to match your system's razzle-dazzle. It's lightweight and portable so you can easily take your whole library with you.
Save $48 on this super-portable storage soluton for Xbox Series X|S consoles. This external NVMe SSD employs the same Xbox Velocity Architecture of the Xbox Series X|S for on par performance. Perfect for transferring games from one console to another, the WD Black C50 features quick resume and a hassle-free plug and play installation.
Save $8 on the portable 256GB Samsung Type-C Flash Drive. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in 11 seconds. Samsung's Type-C Flash Drive is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof. Plus, it's backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.
