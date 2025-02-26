Amazon is having a big sale on external storage, here are 9 deals I recommend from portable SSDs to flash drives

Attention gamers and content creators, Amazon is having a big sale on external storage. For a limited time, save on select portable SSD, HDD, microSD, and flash drives from today's trusted data storage brands.

If you require extra wiggle room for file storage on your laptop, tablet, phone, or game console, you'll want to see what Amazon's sale has to offer.

One featured deal you should know about is the 2TB SanDisk Portable SSD for $109 ($40 off). This is a must-have USB Type-C accessory for your laptop for moving large files. It has a high storage capacity of up to 2TB and has read speeds of up to 800MB/s.

Shop: Amazon's entire sale

Need extra room on your Xbox console for games? Amazon has you covered with the 1TB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for $129 ($28 off). This NVMe SSD employs the same Xbox Velocity Architecture of the Xbox Series X|S for on-par performance. Perfect for transferring games from one console to another, the WD Black C50 features a quick resume and a hassle-free plug-and-play installation.

If you want the best external storage for PS5, consider the best-selling 5TB Seagate Game Drive for $79 ($20 off). This portable HDD features USB 3.0 Gen 1 connectivity and a dazzling built-in blue LED bar to coincide with the PS5's aesthetic. It also works with PS4 consoles for those of us still sitting on Sony's previous-gen gaming system.

These are just a few of my favorite portable deals from Amazon. Browse more of my recommended discounts below.

Today's best portable storage deals

Samsung T9 Shield Portable SSD (2TB): was $299 now $199 at Amazon Save $100 on the 2TB Samsung T9 Shield portable SSD. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer big files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for extra connectivity.

WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive 5TB : was $140 now $119 at Amazon Have your very own cloud storage with $20 off the massive 5TB WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive. This USB 3.1/3.0 compatible hard drive has a thin and light design and has built-in security to keep your files safe. With fast data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps and 5TB of storage, it's a solid choice for backing up important files.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox: was $89 now $79 at Amazon Save $10 on the 2TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox. This cool-looking portable HDD with green LED X is the perfect storage solution for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. It's also backed by Seagate's 3 rescue services.

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 5TB: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Amazon knocks $20 off the officially licensed 5TB Seagate Game Drive for PS5 and PS4. It features a blue LED light to match your system's razzle-dazzle. It's lightweight and portable so you can easily take your whole library with you.

WD Black C50 Expansion Card 1TB : was $157 now $109 at Amazon Save $48 on this super-portable storage soluton for Xbox Series X|S consoles. This external NVMe SSD employs the same Xbox Velocity Architecture of the Xbox Series X|S for on par performance. Perfect for transferring games from one console to another, the WD Black C50 features quick resume and a hassle-free plug and play installation.