5 PS5 and laptop SSDs slashed up to 40% off — level up your storage starting at $96

Take a trip down memory lane and pick up one of these amazing SSD deals over at Newegg. Whether you're looking for an upgrade to your laptop's storage capabilities or a beefier storage drive for your PS5, we've got you covered.

Newegg has some great deals on at the moment, and we've picked out our top five offers for your perusal, including three Samsung SSDs and a pair from KingSpec.

Our top pick has to be the $40 discount on the Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD, bringing it down to $179. Samsung are one of the biggest and most reliable names in the SSD market, and the 990 Pro is their flagship model. I'm running a pair of older 970 SSDs in my gaming and video editing computer and they've been flawless. The DRAM cache ensures fast transfer speeds even when performing sustained large file transfers on the system.

If you just want something to store your games, the rest of the DRAM-less lineup below is ideal too, and they're even cheaper. The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB is a bargain at $139, but if you don't mind going with a lesser-known brand, you can snag a similar spec'd device for under $100, which is wild.

Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD: was $219 now $179 at Newegg Save $40 on the fastest SSD that Samsung makes. The lightning-fast read and write speeds of this SSD push close to the limits of what Gen4 M.2 slots can handle, ensuring smooth and quick speeds for gaming, video editing, and data analysis. Features: 2TB storage, DRAM cache, PCIe Gen4 M.2, Read speeds: 7450/MBs, Write speeds: 6900 MB/s

Sasmung 990 PRO 2TB SSD + Heatsink: $188 at Newegg This is the same SSD as above, but wearing a suit of Iron Man armor. This heatsink armor won't protect it from Thanos, but it does keep those pesky temperatures down, and at only $9 more than the naked version, it's a cheap upgrade. Features: 2TB storage, DRAM cache, PCIe Gen4 M.2, Read speeds: 7450/MBs, Write speeds: 6900 MB/s, Heatsink.

Samsung 990 EVO PLUS SSD 2TB: was $184 now $139 at Newegg Save $45 on Samsung's cheaper, DRAM-less entry in the 990 series. The lack of DRAM means it's not as great if you're moving a lot of data around, but as a game storage or system drive for the average user, this SSD is great value. Features: 2TB storage, PCIe 4.0 x4/PCIe 5.0 x2, Read speeds: 7250/MBs, Write speeds: 6300 MB/s

KingSpec XG 7000 2TB: was $169 now $96 at Newegg Save $73: If you don't mind shopping amongst the lesser-known brands, there are even bigger savings to be had. This 2TB SSD from KingSpec offers better read and write speeds than Samsung's EVO 990. Like the 990 EVO, it's a DRAM-less drive so it's going to be better for game storage than file transfers, but it's a lot of storage for the money. Features: 2TB storage, PCIe Gen4 M.2, Read speeds: 7400/MBs, Write speeds: 6600 MB/s, Heatsink.