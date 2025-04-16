Walmart is running a huge WD Black SSD storage sale, here are 5 deals I'd add to my shopping cart

Let's face it. Game files are massive these days and will likely get larger over time. Case in point, I recently added WWE 2K25 to my Steam library, and it ate up 103GB of storage.

Thankfully, Walmart's big storage sale currently slashes up to $100 off Western Digital's top-rated SSDs for PC and PS5. If you're you're like me and in need of more game storage, now is the perfect time to save.

One featured deal I recommend is the WD Black SN770 1TB NVMe SSD to just $64 ($21 off). This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this capacity internal SSD and one of the best gaming deals out there.

Western Digital's WD Black NVMe SSDs are popular among the gaming crowd due to their high performance, reliability, and peace of mind 5-year warranty.

The WD Black SN770 boasts read speeds of up to 5,150 MBps and write speed of up to 4,850 MBps. This means shorter load times, smoother running games and speedy file transfers.

If you require more storage, swing over to SanDisk.com to snag the 2TB SN770 SSD for $119 ($30 off).

This deal was so popular that it sold out at Walmart, however, you may enter your zip code to check for in-store availability at a location near you.

If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage, don't miss out on saving of up to $100 on your next investment.

Keep scrolling to browse the five Walmart SSD storage deals I'd add to my shopping cart.

Top SSD storage deals at Walmart

WD Black SN770 1TB NVMe SSD: was $85 now $64 at Walmart Save $21 off on the Black SN770 1TB NVMe SSD. It offers read speeds of up to 5,150MBps and write speed of up to 4,850MBps. It also utilizes the PCIe Gen 4 interface, which ensures it's faster than Gen 3 SSDs.