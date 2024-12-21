Amazon is having a huge sale on external game drives — save up to 52% on Samsung, Seagate, and WD HDD and SSD storage
Attention gamers and content creators,Amazon is slashing up to $150 off external game drives for the holidays. If you've nearly maxed out your storage or just want extra room for future game downloads, it's a great opportunity to save.
Amazon's storage sale features excellent deals on select Samsung, Seagate, and WD Black portable, external game drives.
One featured deal drops the 2TB WD Black D30 for $139 ($150 off). This portable SSD for PC and Xbox holds up to 50 games and reads data at up to 900MB/s to reduce load times. I've been using this exact same game drive for two years now and I have zero complaints.
Alternatively, you can get the 1TB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for $129 ($28 off) for Xbox Series X|S. This NVMe SSD employs the same Xbox Velocity Architecture of the Xbox Series X|S for on par performance. Perfect for transferring games from one console to another, the WD Black C50 features a quick resume and a hassle-free plug and play installation.
If you want the best external storage for Xbox, consider the best-selling 2TB Seagate Game Drive for $79 ($10 off). This portable HDD features USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity and a cool-looking built-in green LED bar to match the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. It's also backed by Seagate's 3 rescue services.
Amazon offers the 2TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive for the same price.
Never worry about running out of data storage ever again with the massive 8TB Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD for $399 ($97 off). It offers read speeds up to 460MB/s for the speedy transferring of large photo, video, and game files. Durable and shock resistant up to 6 feet which makes it great for working with large files when you're on the move.
These are just a few of the storage solutions you can get for less today. Keep scrolling for more of my recommended deals on game drives for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Save $10 on the 2TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox. This cool-looking portable HDD with green LED X is the perfect storage solution for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. It's also backed by Seagate's 3 rescue services.
Amazon knocks $20 off the officically licensed 5TB Seagate Game Drive for PS5 and PS4. It features a blue LED light to match your system's razzle-dazzle. It's lightweight and portable so you can easily take your whole library with you.
Surprise that Starfield fan you know or complete your personal collection with this 2TB Starfield Special Edition Game Drive. It features a custom RGB LED, USB 3.0 Gen 1 port, and includes Seagates 3-year Rescue Services. This external HDD game drive works with PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
Western Digital comes through again with this super-portable storage soluton for Xbox Series X|S consoles. Now up to $40 off, this external NVMe SSD employs the same Xbox Velocity Architecture of the Xbox Series X|S for on par performance. Perfect for transferring games from one console to another, the WD Black C50 features quick resume and a hassle-free plug and play installation.
Save $150 (52% off) on my favorite external game drive, the portable 2TB WD Black D30 SSD. It's been my PC game drive for two years now and I can't find any faults with it. Don't let the photos fool you, it's smaller than you'd expect, enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It ships with its own little base so you can prop it up next to your computer or console. It holds up to 50 games and reads data at up to 900MB/s to cut down on load times. Own it now for half price.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.