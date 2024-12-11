Laptop running out of storage? Run to these massive Samsung storage discounts

Whether you're looking to boost the internal storage of your PC, or you need an external SSD so you can take your data on the go, there should be something for you among these Samsung SSD and MicroSD deals.

The standout deal for us has to be the Samsung 990 PRO 4TB SSD for just $289, down from $479. That's a hefty $190 saving on this ripping-fast SSD from one of the most trusted manufacturers in the game. You're getting 4 TB of PCIe Gen4 storage with 7450/6900 MB/s read and write speeds, and an ultra-slim integrated heatsink to keep them running at peak efficiency.

I can personally attest to the quality of Samsung SSDs, as the PC I'm writing this on is equipped with two of the older Samsung 970 SSDs and I've been over the moon with their performance when it comes to transferring and storing video files and games.

If external storage is what you're looking for, check out the rest of the deals below. There are some deep discounts on external SSDs, and even a cheeky deal on a MicroSD card if you're running out of space for your Nintendo Switch games.

Samsung Portable SSD T9 1TB: was $204 now $134 at Samsung Save $70 on this 1TB external SSD from Samsung. It offers sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has an advanced thermal solution to keep temperatures down while it's running.



You can also save 30-40% on the 2TB and 4TB models too.

Samsung 990 PRO SSD w/ Heatsink 4TB: was $479 now $289 at Samsung 4TB of high-quality storage for under $300? Do you have any idea how many memes you could save with this bad boy? It's rocking 7450/6900 MB/s read and write speeds to help you make the most of your PCIe Gen 4 slots, and it comes with a slick-looking heatsink built-in too.

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC 1TB + Adapter: was $99 now $69 at Samsung Get big storage in a small package for a nice price, thanks to this $30 discount on a 1 TB Samsung MicroSD card. It has 160 MB/s transfer speeds and comes with an adapter to help it work with computers, handheld gaming consoles, tablets and cameras.