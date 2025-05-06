The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award-winning Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a $380 price slash in sitewide sale
Our expert reviewers tested and rated thirty Lenovo laptops last year, and the Yoga 9i was one of the most impressive.
Lenovo's Innovative Tech Savings event offers sitewide savings on just about everything in the PC maker's inventory. As expected, discounts on Lenovo's top-rated laptops make up the bulk of doorbuster deals, with discounts of up to 54%.
One featured deal drops the Editor's Choice Award-winning Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 to $1,199 via coupon, "YOGATECH3". Previously priced at $1,579, that's $380 off and one of the best laptop deals from the sale.
It's not the lowest price I've seen for this Lenovo laptop. However, it's a solid savings for an excellent 2-in-1 laptop.
It ships with a handy Lenovo Slim Pen (valued at $65) for convenient navigation, sketching, and note-taking. Lenovo also throws in a free protective sleeve, which you don't often see when buying a laptop.
In our Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 review, we praised its solid Intel Ultra Core 7 performance, gorgeous OLED display, and thin yet sturdy design.
In one trial, Lenovo Yoga 9i scored a multi-core score of 12,455 on Geekbench 6's overall performance test. This beat the category average of 10,297, which means it should easily handle demanding workloads.
At $380 off, the fantastic Yoga 9i is worth considering if you're looking for a versatile laptop.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga 9i deal
Lenovo is slashing $380 off the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop, which includes a Lenovo Slim Pen and protective sleeve.
Key specs: 14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080P IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Ports: 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB-C 4 (full-function), headphones/mic combo jack, Windows 11 Home
Release date: April 2024
Price history: At $1,199, this particular configuration of the Lenovo Yoga 9i is $200 shy of its all-time low price.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,449
Reviews: In our Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award. This laptop packs solid Intel Ultra 7 performance, a gorgeous OLED display, and a thin, sturdy design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize versatility, security, and the convenience of a stylus pen in a productivity laptop.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a laptop for competitive gaming or for general use. If you don't want tablet functionality or have no use for a stylus, this is not the laptop for you. See our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
