The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award-winning Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a $380 price slash in sitewide sale

Lenovo's Innovative Tech Savings event offers sitewide savings on just about everything in the PC maker's inventory. As expected, discounts on Lenovo's top-rated laptops make up the bulk of doorbuster deals, with discounts of up to 54%.

One featured deal drops the Editor's Choice Award-winning Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 to $1,199 via coupon, "YOGATECH3". Previously priced at $1,579, that's $380 off and one of the best laptop deals from the sale.

Browse: Lenovo's entire sale

It's not the lowest price I've seen for this Lenovo laptop. However, it's a solid savings for an excellent 2-in-1 laptop.

It ships with a handy Lenovo Slim Pen (valued at $65) for convenient navigation, sketching, and note-taking. Lenovo also throws in a free protective sleeve, which you don't often see when buying a laptop.

Our expert reviewers tested and rated thirty Lenovo laptops last year, and the Yoga 9i was one of the most impressive.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 review, we praised its solid Intel Ultra Core 7 performance, gorgeous OLED display, and thin yet sturdy design.

In one trial, Lenovo Yoga 9i scored a multi-core score of 12,455 on Geekbench 6's overall performance test. This beat the category average of 10,297, which means it should easily handle demanding workloads.

At $380 off, the fantastic Yoga 9i is worth considering if you're looking for a versatile laptop.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga 9i deal