Latest Reviews

Acer Swift 5 (2020)
Acer Swift 5 (2020) review A featherweight laptop that packs a serious punch
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Review The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 provides better sound and battery life than the AirPods for much less.
Acer Chromebook 714
Acer Chromebook 714 review The Acer Chromebook 714 has a unique fingerprint scanner that will catch your eye

iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) review

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020) review

By Phillip Tracy

Editor's Choice

Apple's iPad Pro 2020 is a modest update but trackpad support justifies the high price, and makes this the best tablet yet.

Dell XPS 13 (2020)

Dell XPS 13 (2020) review

By Sherri L. Smith

The Dell XPS 13 ditches all the bezels, gets even smaller and more powerful.

Resident Evil Resistance

Resident Evil Resistance review: This is how it runs on PC

By Rami Tabari

Resident Evil Resistance falls short among the series’ better multiplayer modes.

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 review: This is how it runs on PC

By Mohammad Tabari

Resident Evil 3 has a solid foundation thanks to awesome boss fights, gorgeous scenery and fluid combat, but it lacks creativity.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review

By Rami Tabari

Editor's Choice

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 wowed us with its 11-plus hours of battery life, awesome AMD CPU performance and lightning-fast SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Review

By Alex Bracetti

Editor's Choice

With great sound, intuitive features, and the best battery life in town, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus offers plenty of bang for the buck.

HP Chromebook x360 12b

HP Chromebook x360 12b review

By Kimberly Gedeon

HP’s Chromebook x360 12b, a convertible Chromebook, is a portable, student-friendly option for work and play

Logitech StreamCam

Logitech StreamCam review

By Jonathan G. Lee

The Logitech StreamCam is a newbie-friendly, HD-quality streaming camera suitable for gamers, musicians and personalities, but it doesn't come cheap.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons review: This is how it runs on Nintendo Switch

By Jennilyn Lombardo

Editor's Choice

Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes your wildest dreams become a fantasy because let's be honest, who can actually afford a house?

Doom Eternal review

Doom Eternal review: This is how it runs on PC

By Mohammad Tabari

Editor's Choice

Doom Eternal is a fantastic sequel, perfecting nearly everything that made its predecessor great.

Bleeding Edge review

Bleeding Edge review: This is how it runs on PC

By Rami Tabari

Bleeding Edge wows with its gameplay, maps and characters, but it needs to deliver more post-launch content to succeed.

MacBook Air 2020

MacBook Air 2020 review

By Sherri L. Smith

The MacBook Air 2020 delivers performance, the Magic Keyboard and more for an affordable price

MSI Prestige 14

MSI Prestige 14 (A105C) review

By Sherri L. Smith

The MSI Prestige 14 offers solid performance, over 9 hours of battery life and a slim chassis in a bold color.

HTC Vive Cosmos

HTC Vive Cosmos review

By Rami Tabari

The HTC Vive Cosmos has a great pair of lenses and headphones, but the tracking and comfort leave much to be desired.

HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition)

HP Envy 13 review (2020, Wood Edition)

By Phillip Tracy

HP's Envy 13 Wood Edition has a striking design with a real wood inlay, but poor battery life and a troublesome touchpad rot an otherwise-excellent laptop.

Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone review

By LAPTOP Staff

Not yet rated

Call of Duty Warzone combines a 150-player battle royale mode with the guns, modes and gameplay COD is known for.

MSI Alpha 15 (A3DDK)

MSI Alpha 15 (A3DDK) review

By Rami Tabari

The MSI Alpha 15 offers solid graphics and a colorful, 144Hz display. But its CPU performance is middling, and its battery life could be better.

Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 (2019) review

Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 (2019) review

By Kimberly Gedeon

Editor's Choice

The Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 is a portable-ish drawing tablet with a 4K display and a top-of-the-line pen, but the battery life is subpar.

Lenovo Yoga C940 (15-inch)

Lenovo Yoga C940 (15-inch) review

By Rami Tabari

The Lenovo Yoga C940 offers strong performance and great audio, but it's short on ports and its battery life could be better.

Asus ExpertBook B9450

Asus ExpertBook B9450 review

By Phillip Tracy

Editor's Choice

With record-breaking battery life and a featherweight chassis, the ExpertBook B9450 is a compelling alternative to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.