Latest Reviews

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020) reviewEditor's Choice
Apple's iPad Pro 2020 is a modest update but trackpad support justifies the high price, and makes this the best tablet yet.
Apple's iPad Pro 2020 is a modest update but trackpad support justifies the high price, and makes this the best tablet yet.
The Dell XPS 13 ditches all the bezels, gets even smaller and more powerful.
Resident Evil 3 has a solid foundation thanks to awesome boss fights, gorgeous scenery and fluid combat, but it lacks creativity.
Resident Evil Resistance falls short among the series’ better multiplayer modes.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 wowed us with its 11-plus hours of battery life, awesome AMD CPU performance and lightning-fast SSD.
With great sound, intuitive features, and the best battery life in town, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus offers plenty of bang for the buck.
HP’s Chromebook x360 12b, a convertible Chromebook, is a portable, student-friendly option for work and play
The Logitech StreamCam is a newbie-friendly, HD-quality streaming camera suitable for gamers, musicians and personalities, but it doesn't come cheap.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes your wildest dreams become a fantasy because let's be honest, who can actually afford a house?
Doom Eternal is a fantastic sequel, perfecting nearly everything that made its predecessor great.
Bleeding Edge wows with its gameplay, maps and characters, but it needs to deliver more post-launch content to succeed.
The MacBook Air 2020 delivers performance, the Magic Keyboard and more for an affordable price
The MSI Prestige 14 offers solid performance, over 9 hours of battery life and a slim chassis in a bold color.
The HTC Vive Cosmos has a great pair of lenses and headphones, but the tracking and comfort leave much to be desired.
HP's Envy 13 Wood Edition has a striking design with a real wood inlay, but poor battery life and a troublesome touchpad rot an otherwise-excellent laptop.
Call of Duty Warzone combines a 150-player battle royale mode with the guns, modes and gameplay COD is known for.
The MSI Alpha 15 offers solid graphics and a colorful, 144Hz display. But its CPU performance is middling, and its battery life could be better.
The Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 is a portable-ish drawing tablet with a 4K display and a top-of-the-line pen, but the battery life is subpar.
The Lenovo Yoga C940 offers strong performance and great audio, but it's short on ports and its battery life could be better.
With record-breaking battery life and a featherweight chassis, the ExpertBook B9450 is a compelling alternative to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.
Current page: 1