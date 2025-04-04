Best Buy's huge Chromebook sale takes up to 54% off, here are the 3 deals I recommend and why

Save up to 54% on top-rated Chromebooks at Best Buy

Spring is making it so that the best Chromebook deals of the season are at every turn. For example, Best Buy is having a huge Chromebook sale that slashes up to 54% off top-rated ChromeOS laptops.

If my beloved Google Pixelbook Go died today, its replacement has a tough act to follow. In my humble opinion, the Pixelbook Go is offers the perfect combination of speed, design, and functionality.

While browsing Best Buy's Chromebook sale, I found a few impressively-specced Chromebooks that I'd add to my shopping cart.

I prioritize nappy performance, a backlit keyboard, top-firing speakers, at least a 1080 display, and long battery life in the laptop. Sure, I'd like a lightweight Chromebook since my Pixelbook Go weighs just 2.3 pounds, yet a bit more heft isn't a total dealbreaker for me.

Google has no plans of releasing a Pixelbook Go successor which is unfortunate for ChromeOS users. However, the tech giant works closely with laptop makers like Acer, HP, Lenovo, and others in their Chromebook design endeavors.

So if you want to a buy a sub-$500 laptop or switching from Windows or Mac, see what Best Buy's Chromebook sale has to offer.

Here are the 3 deals I recommend and why.

3 Chromebook deals I recommend

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: was $499 now $369 at Best Buy Now $130 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is an affordable 2-in-1 laptop that's perfect for productivity, basic creative work, and content consumption. It runs on a fast Intel 6-core processor, has top-firing speakers, a backlit keyboard, and a 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution touchscreen. With a weight of 3.5 pounds, it's fairly portable despite being a little over a pound heavier than the Pixelbook Go. Launched in 2023, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook 4 out of 5 stars in our review for its fast, AI-infused performance in Chrome OS, sturdy hinges to support its 2-in-1 flexibility, and comfortable keyboard. We even tested out cloud gaming via Nvidia's GeForce Now service, and the laptop handled it swimmingly. Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 60Hz, 300-nit touchscreen IPS display, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 128GB SSD, 1080p webcam, backlit keyboard, Chrome OS

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE : was $649 now $419 at Best Buy Currently $230 off at Best Buy, the 2024 Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE a great for both gaming and productivity. It's one of the best Chromebooks for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Optimized for gaming, the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE runs on a powerful Intel Core 5 10-core CPU. I expect Google's lightweight ChromeOS running on this powerful hardware to be incredibly fast and responsive. Rounding out its specs are top-firing speakers, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution display. It weighs 3.81 pounds so it's easily portable and significantly lighter than standard gaming laptops. Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, 256GB SSD, RGB backlit keyboard, ChromeOS