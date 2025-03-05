This wearable could replace the mouse and keyboard, and I saw it first-hand at MWC 2025

The Mudra Link lets you control almost everything with a wave of your hand.

Mudra display the Mudra Link wearable neural wristband at MWC 2025, Barcelona, Spain.
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

So much of the way we interact with our tech requires the usual suspect of interfaces, be that the click of a mouse, the tap of a keyboard, or the poking and swiping of our digits. But the future of tech interaction could be wildly different.

This is something companies like Meta are banking on, anyway. The company already provides a unique hand-tracking element to its mixed reality Quest 3 headsets. However, to control future smart glasses, it's looking to tap into the signals from your brain for interaction cues.

That all sounds wildly sci-fi, but it's real. It's how Meta hopes to handle control of its future Orion glasses eventually. However, while Meta is busy promising this tech's arrival in the future, one company is bringing it to you right now. And it's doing so through the Mudra Link — our pick for the best wearable debut at MWC 2025.

Mudra showcasing gesture controls on the Mudra Link neural wristband at MWC 2025, Barcelona, Spain.Laptop Laurels, a Laptop Mag award for consumer tech at MWC Barcelona, 2025. This image is a part of the Laptop Mag special issue for MWC 2025.

Mudra showcasing gesture controls on the Mudra Link neural wristband at MWC 2025, Barcelona, Spain. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

A Laptop Mag award image for MWC 2025, featuring the best wearable winner: the Mudra Link neural wristband wearable. This image is a part of the Laptop Mag special issue for MWC 2025.

Mudra Link is a brain-computer interface technology designed to work with smart glasses, like the TCL RayNeo, but it can work with any Bluetooth device, including smartphones and TVs. The idea works well with smart glasses, as it removes the need for clunky controllers or keeping your hands in the range of cameras or sensors, but also has practical applications for many devices, including your laptop or desktop computer.

Mudra Link features three custom-built SNC neural sensors to capture and track neural impulses sent from the brain through the wrist. This allows the Mudra Band to track the movement of your entire hand, track the movement of each finger individually, and sense pressure.

The setup process for the Mudra Link mainly involves strapping the wristband to your arm, with the center mark lined up with the inside of your wrist, connecting the band to your laptop, phone, or smart glasses, and selecting whether you’re using your right or left hand. The Mudra Link supports custom mapping for unique gestures, and can function as a keyboard, D-pad, or mouse. The controls are intuitive, and the Mudra Link quickly recognizes your neural impulses and translates that information into mouse or keyboard inputs with minimal latency.

If adequately supported, this tech could replace the mouse and keyboard as we know it. With enough perseverance from Mudra, it has the potential to become the only way we control our tech. If that's not worthy of an award, I'm not sure what is.

The Mudra Link is available now for $199. Link wristbands are shipping already. Additionally, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch is also available for $299.

