This Spacetop and AR glasses combo turns your Windows machine into a spatial computer that you'll have to see to believe

AR glasses are better than ever, with full visual fidelity and lighter components making AR workspaces more and more useful for professionals.

The big problem? Computer operating systems aren't designed to work in the AR space: you can lose your cursor easily, you can't tilt your AR view for better posture when reclining, and if you're working on a train or bus and the vehicle turns, you can lose sight of your windows.

Sightful's Spacetop for Windows is a software designed to ease those pain points and make working in AR as seamless as using a laptop.

Spacetop requires a high-end AI PC and a pair of AR glasses, as the software needs powerful computing power and an AI engine to fully change the way you work.

We got a preview of Spacetop at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year, but the software is now officially ready for a commercial launch.

Reviewed and rated by Laptop Mag Laptop Mag's Best AI PCs in 2025 Interested in using Sightful's Spacetop to transform your Windows laptop into a spatial computer? Check out our round-up of the best AI PCs in 2025 as we rank and compare top-reviewed AI PC and Copilot+ laptops featuring the latest and greatest NPU-touting processors from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.

What is Spacetop?

Sightful has launched versions of Spacetop previously, using custom-built laptops with AI smartphone processors, but this latest launch is a software-only solution designed to work with modern Windows laptops and cutting-edge AR glasses.

Spacetop is an AR productivity software that gives you a virtual canvas where you can open all of your Windows applications in one place and arrange them as you see fit.

While you can connect a pair of AR glasses right to your laptop to work, that often means your windows are still open on the laptop display, or you can't quite manage your multiple screens efficiently, since the software just reproduces a standard Windows display rather than give you a separate, private AR workspace.

Spacetop offers a massive 100-inch virtual display for a multi-monitor or multi-window workspace that's both private and immersive. You have tilt and zoom controls to customize your ergonomics to suit your current environment.

You can push, slide, and rotate your workspace as needed, bringing specific apps to the forefront when needed and dismissing them to the sides when you want to keep them in the background.

(Image credit: Sightful)

What are the tech specs?

Cutting-edge software does require some cutting-edge tech to power it.

Spacetop for Windows is designed to work on laptops with a CPU/GPU/NPU combo, which includes the latest processors from Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD.

At launch, Sightful recommends an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 9 processor from the 100 or 200 series, essentially an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or higher CPU combined with an Intel Arc GPU.

However, Co-founder and CEO Tamir Berliner tells Laptop Mag that he expects Qualcomm and AMD support to follow.

As for the glasses part of Spacetop, Sightful recommends the XReal Air Ultra 2 AR glasses.

If you've been wondering why you should upgrade to an AI PC for your next laptop, Berliner has an answer for you. As mentioned in Berliner's press statement provided to Laptop ahead of the announcement, "Spacetop is exactly why AI PCs were designed - it unlocks the true power of the architecture."

(Image credit: Sightful)

When will Spacetop be available and what does it cost?

Starting today, customers can order the Spacetop Bundle for $899.

That price includes the XReal Air Ultra 2 AR glasses and a 12-month Spacetop subscription. The software subscription renews annually for $200.

You can purchase optical lenses for vision correction, so you don't need to wear the XReal glasses over your prescription glasses. Single-vision lens inserts cost $50 while progressive-vision inserts cost $150.

If you already have the XReal Air Ultra or XReal Air 2 AR glasses and want to purchase the Spacetop for Windows software by itself, you'll need to contact Sightful directly for pricing and to ensure your hardware and firmware meet the required specs for full functionality.

Sightful has partnered with Intel, SHI International Corp, and Deutsche Telekom to make Spacetop for Windows available to the corporate sector in the US and Europe.