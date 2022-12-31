How to open .key files on Windows

Need to open a .key file on Windows? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. A .key file is created using Mac’s Keynote software. Keynote, Apple’s version of Powerpoint, is a presentation software application developed by the Cupertino-based tech giant as part of their iWork productivity suite. Keynote was first released in 2003 and has been continuously updated until the present.

Normally, .key files are only opened using Keynote. However, Powerpoint, Windows’ own presentation software application, can open these types of files, too.

How to open a .key file on windows

1. Open PowerPoint.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2. From the navigation bar on the side of PowerPoint, click Open. This should show you a list of your PowerPoint files and other options.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3. Under “Other locations,” click Browse. This action will open a navigation window.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4. On the file types dropdown, change “All PowerPoint Presentations” to “All Files.”

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5. Navigate to the location of your .key file, and select your file.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6. Lastly, click the Open button at the bottom-right corner of the navigation window.