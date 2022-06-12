Best streaming device deals: Save on Chromecast, Fire TV stick and more

By published

The best streaming device deals you can get right now

Chromecast streaming device with remote
(Image credit: Google)

If you're shopping around for the best streaming device deals, we have good news. Thanks to this month's end-of-season sales, major retailers are slashing dollars off everything from TVs to media players.

Whether you want to cut the cable cord or access all of your streaming services from one place, a streaming device comes in handy. Today's best streaming devices make it easy to find and watch your favorite content. These portable media players put thousands of TV shows, movies and live TV channels at our fingertips. They also convert older model "dumb" televisions into modern smart TVs and customize our viewing experience.  

So whether you want to pick up a streaming device for yourself or Father's Day shopping, it's a great time to save. From Google Chromecast with Google TV to the world's first kid-friendly HDMI stick, here are the best streaming device deals you can get right now.

Best streaming device deals

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  