Best Cyber Monday 2022 streaming deals

Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, and digital streaming services have already joined the analog army of holiday sales you'll find on the interwebs. Monthly subscriptions for on-demand entertainment seem to be getting pricier every year, but there's good news: now is the perfect time to save a few bucks before unbuttoning your pants and collapsing into your couch.

Still, finding the right streaming service to fit your persnickety personal preferences is a matter of deciding which content you'd like access to; each platform has different partnerships with different production studios, making each service unique in terms of available movies, TV shows, and live sporting events. (For example, the Game of Thrones franchise is exclusive to HBO, as is Ted Lasso to Apple TV.) That being said, some of these partnerships overlap, and you don't want to accidentally sign up for too much crap.

Our favorite Cyber Monday streaming deal might be the Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle, which is just $13.99 a month until December 8 (opens in new tab). The price of entry gives you everything one of the best streaming services has to offer, with more movies, TV shows, and live sporting events added each month. That includes edge-of-your-seat content from from the NBA, NHL, UFC, and more.

And that's not all! We've rounded up our favorite streaming services deals for Cyber Monday below. Keep reading to see which one is right for you. (And your wallet.)

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: $7.99/mo $80 per year (opens in new tab)

Save $16 on this Cyber Monday Disney+ deal! Stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic with this Cyber Monday deal, which unlocks oodles of colorful content for just $80 per year. The $13.99 Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle includes live sporting events from from the NBA, NHL, UFC, and plenty more. Act fast because Disney is jacking up their subscription prices on December 8.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: $7.99/mo $1.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Speaking of Hulu deals. Get standalone access to all those sweet streaming perks for only $1.99 a month. With this Cyber Monday deal, you gotta be a new (or returning) subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. This ad-supported Hulu deal gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant. This deal only lasts through November 28, so don't delay.

(opens in new tab) Hulu + Disney Plus: $16/month $5 a month

(opens in new tab)But wait, there's more Cyber Monday deals to be had! If live sports aren't really your thing, this $5 Hulu (ad-supported) and Disney Plus (ad-free) bundle might be all you need for down-time entertainment. When you sign up for $1.99 per month Hulu, look for the $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on. This Cyber Monday deal expires on November 28, so you may want to snag it sooner than later.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: $9.99/mo $1.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Dragon-sized savings on HBO Max! Enjoy award-winning content and superb streaming perks for just $1.99 a month for the first three months. (For this Cyber Monday deal, you must be a new subscriber with a valid email address.) From classic cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry to educational content like Sesame Street, there's endless entertainment for everyone in your family. This Cyber Monday deal won't last forever: it ends on November 28.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus Bundle: $50 $25 for 1 year (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on Paramount Plus annual plans. The Paramount Plus Essential plan now costs $24.99 for the first year instead of the normal price of $49.99 annually, which is good news for your wallet. This base plan includes thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, and CBSN 24/7 live news. Act fast, because this limited-time offer ends on November 27.

(opens in new tab) Peacock: $4.99/mo $0.99 a month

(opens in new tab)Save big on Peacock! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only $0.99 a month (for 12 months). With this Cyber Monday deal, you must be a new subscriber with a valid email address. If you're a sports fan, you'll be elated to know that you can watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Peacock. Score this Cyber Monday deal by using the promo code SAVEBIG.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV w/ Free Fire TV Stick: save $40 @ Sling (opens in new tab)

Get a free Fire TV Stick when you sign up for Sling, not to mention free Hallmark Channel access for 30 days and $10 off your first month of Sling Blue, Orange, or Orange & Blue. Watch at home or on the go and get up to 50 hours of free DVR. This Cyber Monday streaming deal ends Dec. 18.

(opens in new tab) Philo: $25 a month $5 for the first month (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on this Cyber Monday Philo deal! Stream all your favorite content from 60+ tip-top TV channels, including AMC, A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount, TV One, and much, much more. Use the promo code THANKS between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30 to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

Once you've taken advantage of the Cyber Monday laptop deals and tablet deals you'll find this week, it's time to figure out what to watch on that brand-spanking new high-res display you've presumably purchased. What about the audio, you ask? Don't worry, there are plenty of extended Black Friday headphone deals to be found.

1. An annual subscription for Disney Plus is down to $80 right now, and this is your magical one-stop shop for everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic — content the whole family can enjoy. Whether you're a fan of nostalgic cartoons (X-Men: The Animated Series, Gargoyles, Duck Tales), rock-'em-sock-'em superhero movies and TV shows (Ms. Marvel, She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Iron Man), or documentaries about the great outdoors (America the Beautiful), a Disney+ subscription has a little something for kids — and adults — of all ages.

2. Hulu drops to $1.99 a month for Cyber Monday, and this remains one of the best streaming services available, with exclusive content like The Bear, The Handmaid's Tale, and Reservation Dogs alongside popular current and classic shows from all the major networks. Add in a wide array of on-demand movies, and it's easy to see why Hulu is a must-have for cord-cutters.

3. If live sports aren't really your thing, this $5 Hulu (ad-supported) and Disney Plus (ad-free) bundle might be all you need for down-time entertainment. When you sign up for $1.99 per month Hulu, look for the $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on.

3. We're not done yet. HBO Max is only $2 a month for new subscribers, offering one of the best streaming services on the market. HBO Max has a huge library of content spanning decades of television, movies, and comedy specials. Bonus: if you're a Game of Thrones fan, you can watch the entire original series (and the huge hit spin-off series House of the Dragon) whenever you like. Rawr.

4. You can also save 50% off Paramount Plus, which is perfect for NFL fans. Paramount Plus offers a vast library of shows, movies, sports, and Paramount Plus exclusives and original hits like the Halo TV series, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and Seal Team. You also get access to live NFL games on CBS, live Champions League soccer matches, and 24/7 news coverage. Game on!

5. Peacock is only 99 cents a month in this Cyber Monday deal. If you're a diehard sports fanatic, you'll be elated to know that you can watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Peacock. You can also catch critically acclaimed shows such as Yellowstone and The Office, along with reality TV franchises like Real Housewives and Southern Charm.

6. Not to be outdone, this Sling Cyber Monday deal throws in a free Fire TV Stick, which ain't too shabby. After you place your order, you'll get a welcome email from Sling with a unique promo code. You will then use this code to order your Fire TV Stick at Amazon.com (opens in new tab). Enter the promo code at checkout to redeem your free Fire TV Stick.

7. Last but not least, new subscribers get 80% off your first month of Philo in this fantastic Cyber Monday deal. Featuring unfettered access to 60+ premium channels — MTV, Discovery, Food Network, Nickelodeon, AMC, Lifetime, Hallmark Channel, GAC Family, and much more — your family will never run out of on-demand TV shows, movies, and live sporting events in front of the 'ol yuletide log. Normally priced at $25 per month, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Granted, you can still Netflix and Chill at full price (the streaming service giant is notorious for not offering any discounts for Black Friday or Cyber Monday), surrounded by shiny toys from the company's merch store (opens in new tab). There are also plenty of free streaming services to keep you entertained over the holidays, but you won't have the same selection of premium TV shows, new movies, and live sporting events offered by one of the subscriptions above.

Cyber Monday 2022 is on Nov. 28 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech toys. Looking for one of the best laptops to watch multimedia from? Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best holiday discounts, not to mention the best monitor deals.