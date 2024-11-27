5+ early Cyber Monday tablet deals: Save up to $350 on Samsung, Microsoft, and Amazon tablets
Save big on tablets throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Black Friday deals are already on the radar, but we're looking ahead to Cyber Monday and scouting out some of the best deals we expect to see following Thanksgiving weekend.
However, even though we're still a few days from Black Friday being in full swing, you don't have to wait on Cyber Monday sales for fantastic savings, with several big names in tablets already offering impressive discounts on tablets.
Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro for just $899 at Amazon — a powerful Windows tablet and Copilot+ PC outfitted with Qualcomm's impressive Snapdragon X Plus chipset.
Meanwhile, those looking for a simpler tablet can lay claim to Amazon's Fire Max 11 tablet for just $139, its lowest-ever price. Alternatively, there's the Lenovo Tab M9 for $109, a fantastic Android tablet for the price that's ideal for casual use.
Check back throughout the week and across the weekend to catch the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday tablet deals as we track them, and catch some of our favorite tablet deals that are live right now below.
Today's best early Cyber Monday tablet deals
Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with no trade-in and take up to an extra $800 off when you trade in your old device. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display.
We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.
Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)
Save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra during Samsung's Black Friday sales and net yourself one of the most powerful Android-based tablets on the market.
Productivity, gaming, entertainment, Samsung's Tab S9 Ultra can do it all, offering a gorgeous AMOLED display for all your entertainment needs and the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 process to keep everything running smoothly.
Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11,200mAh battery.
Save $300 on the Surface Pro 11 during Amazon's Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals.
Microsoft's Surface Pro brings incredible potential to the tablet space, offering the Windows 11 operating system in its most portable form, backed by the awesome power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU for impressive performance and efficiency with advanced on-device AI Copilot+ PC features.
Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920, 120Hz) PixelSense LCD display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
One of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tablet deals available takes $350 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 11.
In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. The Surface Pro Keyboard's Flex trackpad is its greatest weakness. However, a wireless mouse is a quick fix.
Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 564-nit 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Our favorite Amazon Fire tablet gets a deep price cut and returns to its lowest price ever (last seen just recently, during October Prime Day).
Save $90 on the Amazon Fire Max 11, and nab the least expensive stylus-capable tablet around. It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and note-taking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus.
Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen display, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)
Save $43 on the Lenovo Tab M9 during Lenovo's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
This ultra-affordable tablet is a proven favorite for those looking for a simple, easy-to-use slate to cover all your casual browsing and entertainment needs. Why pay for top-tier specs when a basic tablet like Lenovo's has all of your bases covered at a fraction of the price?
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speaker, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.