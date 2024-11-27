5+ early Cyber Monday tablet deals: Save up to $350 on Samsung, Microsoft, and Amazon tablets

Black Friday deals are already on the radar, but we're looking ahead to Cyber Monday and scouting out some of the best deals we expect to see following Thanksgiving weekend.

However, even though we're still a few days from Black Friday being in full swing, you don't have to wait on Cyber Monday sales for fantastic savings, with several big names in tablets already offering impressive discounts on tablets.

Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro for just $899 at Amazon — a powerful Windows tablet and Copilot+ PC outfitted with Qualcomm's impressive Snapdragon X Plus chipset.

Meanwhile, those looking for a simpler tablet can lay claim to Amazon's Fire Max 11 tablet for just $139, its lowest-ever price. Alternatively, there's the Lenovo Tab M9 for $109, a fantastic Android tablet for the price that's ideal for casual use.

Check back throughout the week and across the weekend to catch the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday tablet deals as we track them, and catch some of our favorite tablet deals that are live right now below.

Today's best early Cyber Monday tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with no trade-in and take up to an extra $800 off when you trade in your old device. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents. Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 at Samsung Save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra during Samsung's Black Friday sales and net yourself one of the most powerful Android-based tablets on the market. Productivity, gaming, entertainment, Samsung's Tab S9 Ultra can do it all, offering a gorgeous AMOLED display for all your entertainment needs and the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 process to keep everything running smoothly. Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11,200mAh battery.

Copilot+ PC Microsoft Surface Pro 11 (13-inch, Snapdragon X Plus, 2024): was $1,199 now $899.50 at Amazon Save $300 on the Surface Pro 11 during Amazon's Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals. Microsoft's Surface Pro brings incredible potential to the tablet space, offering the Windows 11 operating system in its most portable form, backed by the awesome power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU for impressive performance and efficiency with advanced on-device AI Copilot+ PC features. Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920, 120Hz) PixelSense LCD display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $139 at Amazon Our favorite Amazon Fire tablet gets a deep price cut and returns to its lowest price ever (last seen just recently, during October Prime Day). Save $90 on the Amazon Fire Max 11, and nab the least expensive stylus-capable tablet around. It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and note-taking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen display, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)