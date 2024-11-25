Amazon Fire, Fire Kids tablets hit all-time low Black Friday prices: 5 huge Fire tablet deals

Black Friday sales continue to amaze at Amazon, with up to 53% off select models of Amazon's Fire tablets. These are our three favorite deals, and all three represent the best prices ever for these tablets.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet returns to its all-time low price of $139. That's 39% off the usual $229 price and an excellent deal on a stylus-capable tablet.

You can buy the stylus separately for $34 (the tablet and stylus bundle is also on sale, but it costs $1 more than buying each separately right now).

The Fire Max 11 looks nothing like the typical Fire tablet: It has a sleek, aluminum chassis with a sharp and vivid 11-inch (2,,000 x 1200) touchscreen display.

The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is now $84, the biggest discount of the bunch at 53% off. And the Amazon Fire 10 Kids drops to $109, returning to its lowest-ever price with this 42% price cut.

Early Black Friday Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire Max 11: $229 $139 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Our favorite Amazon Fire tablet gets a deep price cut and returns to its lowest price ever (last seen just recently, during October Prime Day). Save $90 on the Amazon Fire Max 11, and nab the least expensive stylus-capable tablet around. It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and notetaking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen display, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Fire HD 10: $180 $84 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet drops again to its lowest price ever with this $95 price cut. This 2023 Fire HD 10 is the lightest Fire HD 10 yet, coming in at just under 1 pound. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $54 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is available at its lowest ever price once more for Black Friday. This 2024 Fire HD 8 is a palm-friendly tablet that makes for an exciting way to enjoy browsing, games, audio and eBooks, social media, and entertainment on-the-go or at home with its 8-inch display and up to 13-hour battery life. Not only that, the Fire HD 8 makes for a great home accessory thanks to built-in Alexa assistant, offering hands-free interaction, and HD cameras for both video calls and taking photos!

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $189 $109 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet. This child-friendly tablet packs the same capabilities as the regular Fire HD 10 above, but it comes with filters to ensure all content is suitable for kids age 3-7. It also offers a durable case with a built-in handle on the back that doubles as a stand, and a thick bumper to protect against drops. Plus, you get Amazon's 2-year warranty against breaks, parental controls, ad-free content, and one year of Amazon Kids+.