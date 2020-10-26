Black Friday tablet deals: Save on iPad, Galaxy Tab and more

Black Friday may be weeks off, but some of the best Black Friday tablet deals are already here. Stores are offering early Black Friday discounts on the industry's best tablets.

Currently, we're seeing excellent markdowns on Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs in particular. One of the best early Black Friday tablet deals this month is the 8th Gen Apple iPad for $299 ($30 off) at Best Buy. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this iPad. We expect this deal to return on Black Friday, however, we wouldn't be surprised if retailers took another $10 to $20 off.

The just released iPad Air also saw a $50 discount at Amazon this month, on sale for $549. If you missed it, you're bound to get a second chance at this deal on Black Friday. Currently, B&H offers the iPad Air for $559 ($40 off) , which is $10 shy of its all-time low price. Although it's on backorder, you buy it for this deal price to be shopped when quantities restock.

As for Black Friday. deals on Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy S7+ should see considerable markdowns. During Prime Day, our favorite iPad alternatives were on sale for $549 and $749, respectively ($100 off). Expect these tablet deals to resurface on Black Friday.

If you're looking for a budget tablet right now, the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 is now $169 ($60 off) at Walmart. For a Black Friday-like price, you get a colorful display Android tablet, impressive battery life and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. This is one example among the early Black Friday tablet deals available this week.

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on today's best mobile gadgets. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 page for this year’s best Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday tablet deals right now

Apple iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ B&H

The iPad Air (2020) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. This just-released tablet is currently $40 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro X: was $1,299 now $899 @ Amazon

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. For a limited time, the Surface Pro X with MS SQ 1 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is $400 off. That's $50 shy of its all time low price and one of the best Black Friday tablets deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy

The latest 8th generation iPad is currently $30 off at Amazon. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (WiFi+LTE): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H

The 3rd Gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is amazingly powerful, outperforming laptops with Core i7 processors while offering a thin, light, full-screen design. For a limited time, it's $350 cheaper than usual.

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $629 now $549 @ Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 after Prime Day deal will blow your mind. Act fast because, before you know it, the price can skyrocket back up to the over-$600 mark. It packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Currently, it's $180 off at Amazon. Best Buy offers this same price.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" (64GB): was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

This Galaxy Tab S6 packs a premium design, bright display and long battery life. It features a 10.4-inch (1920 x 1200) display, an Exynos octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently $71 off at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4: $229 now $169 @ Walmart

This Black Friday-like deal takes $60 off the Galaxy Tab A7. The slim and lightweight Android Q-powered tablet delivers the entertainment experience you crave. Its 10.4-inch, ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers make movies and shows come to life. Own it now for its lowest price yet!