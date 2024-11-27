5 best early Microsoft Surface Cyber Monday deals: Save up to $300 on Surface laptops

With Black Friday getting into full swing, Laptop Mag is already looking ahead to Cyber Monday to secure you the best deals over the coming Thanksgiving weekend.

In particular, we're looking at the best Microsoft Surface deals, focusing on the Surface lineup's impressive laptops, tablets, and accessories. In fact, we've already nailed down some impressive discounts on Qualcomm Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Right now, you can claim your very own Snapdragon X Elite-powered Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for just $1,199 at Best Buy — a $300 saving on this 15-inch laptop's typical $1,499 price tag.

Looking for something a little smaller and more portable? There's also the highly-versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 11 now available for $899 at Amazon, outfitted with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor. You can even transform Microsoft's powerful Windows tablet into a full 2-in-1 laptop with the Surface Slim Pen (2nd Edition) and Pro Flex Keyboard (11th Edition) bundle, also on sale for just $359 at Best Buy.

We'll be updating our selection constantly, so bookmark this page and check back with us throughout the week to catch the latest and greatest Microsoft Surface Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals as they arrive, and check out today's best deals below.

Today's best early Cyber Monday deals on Microsoft Surface products

Copilot+ PC Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (15-inch, Snapdragon X Elite, 2024): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy Save $300 on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 at Best Buy in this early Cyber Monday deal, available ahead of Black Friday. This Surface Laptop 7 model is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon X Elite processor, offering incredible performance and efficiency, while also unlocking the full potential of this Copilot+ PC's AI capabilities with its powerful NPU. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664, 120Hz, 600-nits) PixelSense Flow LCD touchscreen display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Copilot+ PC Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (13.8-inch, Snapdragon X Plus, 2024): was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon Save £300 on this 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 configuration at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday. Powered by the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, the Surface Laptop 7 offers all of the advanced AI-backed features of Copilot+ PCs in tandem with solid performance and improved battery life. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536, 60Hz) PixelSense LCD display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Copilot+ PC Microsoft Surface Pro 11 (13-inch, Snapdragon X Plus, 2024): was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon Microsoft's Surface Pro brings incredible potential to the tablet space, offering the Windows 11 operating system in its most portable form, backed by the awesome power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU for impressive performance and efficiency with advanced on-device AI Copilot+ PC features. If you want to transform this Windows tablet into a full 2-in-1 laptop, then for $100 more you can grab the Surface Pro and keyboard bundle for $999 at Best Buy. Or, you can grab the latest Pro Flex Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen bundle to really maximize this tablet's potential in the deal below! Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920, 120Hz) PixelSense LCD display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Microsoft Surface Slim Pen (2nd Edition) and Pro Flex Keyboard (11th Edition) bundle: was $449 now $359 at Best Buy Save $90 on this stylus and keyboard bundle for the Microsoft Surface Pro and transform your Windows tablet into a fully-fledged 2-in-1 laptop for less! This bundle pairs the 11th Gen Surface Pro Flex Keyboard and 2nd Generation Surface Slim Pen to great effect, giving users more versatility on how they want to use their Surface Pro device. In tablet mode, sketch, draw, and jot down notes with ease using the Surface Slim Pen, and enjoy an authentic laptop experience with the backlit Pro Flex keyboard in place with its 78 keys and haptic touchpad.