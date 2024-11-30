"The OnePlus Pad is the first Android tablet I have used that is a serious contender to take on the Apple iPad:" Save up to $180 on OnePlus's stellar Pad tablets

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend is here, and OnePlus sales can get you up to $180 off a brand-new tablet.

OnePlus has taken $180 off the OnePlus Pad and $100 off the new OnePlus Pad 2. So, if you've been looking for a reliable Android tablet, these two 4.5-star pads are solid bargains.

We adored the original OnePlus Pad, raving about its smooth performance, powerful audio, and solid battery life. And our colleagues at Tom's Guide loved the OnePlus Pad 2, giving it a 4.5 rating for its impressive performance, battery life, and excellent design.

If you'd rather opt for an Apple tablet, we've also been tracking Apple deals to get you the best price on your dream iPad. And if your workspace needs some additional upgrades, we've also got a curated list of the Best holiday laptop deals.

Black Friday OnePlus Tablet Deals