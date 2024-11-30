"The OnePlus Pad is the first Android tablet I have used that is a serious contender to take on the Apple iPad:" Save up to $180 on OnePlus's stellar Pad tablets
Get the OnePlus Pad for just $299 or upgrade to the Pad 2 for just $475
The Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend is here, and OnePlus sales can get you up to $180 off a brand-new tablet.
OnePlus has taken $180 off the OnePlus Pad and $100 off the new OnePlus Pad 2. So, if you've been looking for a reliable Android tablet, these two 4.5-star pads are solid bargains.
We adored the original OnePlus Pad, raving about its smooth performance, powerful audio, and solid battery life. And our colleagues at Tom's Guide loved the OnePlus Pad 2, giving it a 4.5 rating for its impressive performance, battery life, and excellent design.
Black Friday OnePlus Tablet Deals
Save $180 on the OnePlus Pad Android tablet. The OnePlus Pad features Auto Connect to transfer quickly between devices, Omnibearing Sound Field technology, and a 7:5 aspect ratio display.
Reviews: The OnePlus Pad was praised for its smooth performance, gorgeous display, excellent audio, stunning design, reliable build quality, and incredible 13 hours and 31 minutes of battery life.
Laptop: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Features: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, ARM G710 integrated GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 11.6-inch 144Hz 2K (2800 x 2000) display, OxygenOS 13.1.
Save $100 on the OnePlus Pad 2 Android tablet. The Pad 2 features Open Canvas multitasking, the OnePlus AI Toolbox, One-Touch file transmission, and up to 40 days of standby battery life.
Reviews: The OnePlus Pad 2 was praised for its strong performance, unique design, vivid display, and epic 14 hours and 58 minutes of battery life.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 750 integrated GPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.1-inch 144Hz 3K (3000 x 2120) Display, OxygenOS 14.1.
