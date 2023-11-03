Black Friday iPad deals 2023 — 5 best early discounts

The best Black Friday iPad deals are staring early — weeks before Black Friday 2023. Although we expect to see the best end-of-year deals on iPads next month, early discounts are now live. I typically recommend waiting until Black Friday to buy an iPad, however, select Apple tablets have already hit rock-bottom pricing.

Plus, with retailers backing early discounts with holiday price match guarantees and extended return times, you can shop with confidence. So if you want to treat someone special, yourself included to an iPad, it's not too early to save.

Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and we're tracking the best deals on iPads and other wished-for holiday tech. Visit our Black Friday Apple deals hub and Black Friday deals list for more early discounts. Here are the best iPad deals you can get before Black Friday.

Black Friday iPad deals 2023 — early discounts

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $449| B&H $399

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $312 w/ membership

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $499

Apple iPad mini 6 (256GB): $649 $549 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 256GB iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.