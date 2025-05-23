Whoa: The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is $200 off this weekend

Start your summer with some new tech that keeps you connected and entertained on the go — on vacation, on a plane, on a road trip, or even by the pool.

The versatile Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is an excellent tablet that can offer stunning visuals and performance wherever you go this summer.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for $999. That's $200 off its regular price of $1,199, and it's one of the best tablet deals we have seen.

This deal is also available at Best Buy if you want to place your order online and pick it up at a nearby location.

When we hands-on with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in September 2024, we noted it "has a gorgeous, bright display and sleek modern aesthetics. It weighs a measly 2.35 pounds and is just 0.21 inches thick."

We liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.

Now $200 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is for you if portable productivity, creating, content consumption, and gaming are essential to your summer travels and beyond.

Learn more about the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra below.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal