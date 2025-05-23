Whoa: The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is $200 off this weekend
With $200 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung Memorial Day sales are here.
Start your summer with some new tech that keeps you connected and entertained on the go — on vacation, on a plane, on a road trip, or even by the pool.
The versatile Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is an excellent tablet that can offer stunning visuals and performance wherever you go this summer.
For a limited time, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for $999. That's $200 off its regular price of $1,199, and it's one of the best tablet deals we have seen.
See also: Samsung's entire sale
This deal is also available at Best Buy if you want to place your order online and pick it up at a nearby location.
When we hands-on with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in September 2024, we noted it "has a gorgeous, bright display and sleek modern aesthetics. It weighs a measly 2.35 pounds and is just 0.21 inches thick."
We liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.
Now $200 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is for you if portable productivity, creating, content consumption, and gaming are essential to your summer travels and beyond.
Learn more about the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra below.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal
Overview
Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra productivity Android tablet.
Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. It's just $50 shy of its record low Black Friday price, which it hit last year.
Price check: Best Buy $999
Cheaper alternative: Galaxy Tab S10+ for $879 or $879 at Best Buy
Buy it if: You want a powerful productivity tablet with fingerprint security and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for browsing the internet and using streaming or gaming apps.
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
EIC for Laptop Mag. Admirer of a good adjective. Killer of passive voice. Mechanical keyboard casual.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.