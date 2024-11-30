Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals 2024
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are popping up now
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals offer the best end-of-year discounts on the portable, accessible, and clever Chrome OS-powered laptops.
Beyond affordable priced budget Chromebooks, we're seeing significant price cuts on Plus Chromebooks. These powerful Chromebooks feature the same Intel hardware found in Windows laptops, making them a great upgrade.
Google's lightweight and efficient Chrome OS running on Intel's powerful chip provides near-instant boot-ups, snappy performance, and long battery life.
So whether you want a budget laptop for basic tasks or a Plus Chromebook for productivity and gaming, it’s a wonderful time to save. I’m sharing the best Chromebook deals you can get for Cyber Monday so you get first dibs on the best end-of-year discounts. See my recommended deals below.
Cyber Monday is on December 2 and early deals on the most wished-for holiday tech are already live. Here are the best Cyber Chromebook deals to shop now
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals — Quick links
- Shop Cyber Monday Chromebook deals from $159 at Amazon
- Shop Cyber Monday Chromebook deals from $119 at Best Buy
- Shop Cyber Monday Chromebook deals from $149 at Target
- Shop Cyber Monday Chromebook deals from $139 at Walmart
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $200
Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is the ideal budget laptop for everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.
Now $160 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is an excellent value for the the price, easy to use, and lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge. Featuring a 1080p display, dual top-firing speakers, and MediaTek's Kompanio 520 8-core processor, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is great for steaming movies, general photo editing, and casual gaming.
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Arm Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage, ChromeOS
Price check: Lenovo $159
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $300
Save $150 on Lenovo Chromebook 3i, one of the best budget laptops around. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop.
It's easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with a verified boot and privacy shutter.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Celeron N6000 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC of storage, HD webcam with dual array microphone, ChromeOS
One of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals available today takes $130 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 515.
In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance, sturdy design, and comfortable keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $400
Laptop Mag's beloved Lenovo Chromebook Duet is $150 off among today's best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design.
Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS
Best Buy knocks $150 off the 2024 HP Chromebook x360 14 (14b-cd0023dx) for a limited time. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.
Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS, microSD card reader, ChromeOS.
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $500
Save $100 on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. Our favorite Chromebook for gamers boasts a smooth 120Hz display, fast performance, a decent 1080p webcam, plenty of ports, an RGB keyboard, and is a great value even at full price, so it's practically a steal at this price
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPI, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD storage, ChromeOS
This Cyber Monday Chromebook deal from Best Buy slashes $170 off the Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for a limited time. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos.
In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. We were also impressed by its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo.
Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 X 1200) touch screen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS
Now $120 off, the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. It's great for students, work professionals, and anyone else who wants a convertible laptop for everyday use.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD, ChromeOS
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $600
Lowest price! Best Buy knocks $100 off the excellent Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for Cyber Monday. In our review, we called the Galaxy Chromebook Plus a worthy choice for its solid performance, bright AMOLED display, and thin, lightweight design.
We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for these welcome attributes as well as its solid 11 hour battery life.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 X 1080) 400-niit display Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 256GB of storage, ChromeOS
Price check: Samsung $599
More from Laptop Mag
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.