Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals 2024

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals offer the best end-of-year discounts on the portable, accessible, and clever Chrome OS-powered laptops.

Beyond affordable priced budget Chromebooks, we're seeing significant price cuts on Plus Chromebooks. These powerful Chromebooks feature the same Intel hardware found in Windows laptops, making them a great upgrade.



Google's lightweight and efficient Chrome OS running on Intel's powerful chip provides near-instant boot-ups, snappy performance, and long battery life.

So whether you want a budget laptop for basic tasks or a Plus Chromebook for productivity and gaming, it’s a wonderful time to save. I’m sharing the best Chromebook deals you can get for Cyber Monday so you get first dibs on the best end-of-year discounts. See my recommended deals below.

Cyber Monday is on December 2 and early deals on the most wished-for holiday tech are already live. Here are the best Cyber Chromebook deals to shop now

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $200

Cyber Monday deal Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: was $179 now $139 at Walmart Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is the ideal budget laptop for everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $300

Cyber Monday deal Lenovo 3i Chromebook : was $399 now $249 at Lenovo USA Save $150 on Lenovo Chromebook 3i, one of the best budget laptops around. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop.

It's easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with a verified boot and privacy shutter. Features: 15.6-inch (‎1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Celeron N6000 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC of storage, HD webcam with dual array microphone, ChromeOS

Cyber Monday deal Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $279 at Best Buy One of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals available today takes $130 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 515.

In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance, sturdy design, and comfortable keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $400

Cyber Monday deal Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy Laptop Mag's beloved Lenovo Chromebook Duet is $150 off among today's best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

Cyber Monday deal HP Chromebook x360 Plus 14: was $629 now $399 at Best Buy Best Buy knocks $150 off the 2024 HP Chromebook x360 14 (14b-cd0023dx) for a limited time. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.



Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS, microSD card reader, ChromeOS.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $500

Cyber Monday deal Acer Chromebook 516 GE : was $599 now $449 at Amazon Save $100 on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. Our favorite Chromebook for gamers boasts a smooth 120Hz display, fast performance, a decent 1080p webcam, plenty of ports, an RGB keyboard, and is a great value even at full price, so it's practically a steal at this price Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPI, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD storage, ChromeOS

Cyber Monday deal Acer Chromebook Spin 714 : was $250 now $449 at Best Buy This Cyber Monday Chromebook deal from Best Buy slashes $170 off the Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for a limited time. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. We were also impressed by its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 X 1200) touch screen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS

Cyber Monday deal Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: was $599 now $479 at Best Buy Now $120 off, the Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. It's great for students, work professionals, and anyone else who wants a convertible laptop for everyday use. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD, ChromeOS

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals under $600

Cyber Monday deal Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy Lowest price! Best Buy knocks $100 off the excellent Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for Cyber Monday. In our review, we called the Galaxy Chromebook Plus a worthy choice for its solid performance, bright AMOLED display, and thin, lightweight design.

We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for these welcome attributes as well as its solid 11 hour battery life. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 X 1080) 400-niit display Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 256GB of storage, ChromeOS Price check: Samsung $599