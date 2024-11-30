10 best Cyber Monday iPad deals to shop now

Cyber Monday picks up where Black Friday left off and the best deals online await you.

If you didn't get a chance to pick up a tablet Friday, Cyber MondayiPad deals offer you a second chance at mega end-of-year discounts. Plus, with retailers backing Cyber Monday iPad deals with holiday price match guarantees and extended return times, you can shop confidently.

Cyber Monday is December 2 and we're pointing you toward the best deals on the most wished-for holiday tech. Treat yourself now and start checking items off your holiday gift list with our Cyber Monday deals 2024 roundup.

Browse the best iPad Cyber Monday deals that have already gone live.

Cyber Monday deal Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon Save $70 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Cyber Monday deal Apple 11-inch iPad Air 6 : was $599 now $499 at Amazon Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Cyber Monday deal Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Amazon takes $150 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 which drops it to an all-time low price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Price check: Best Buy $899

Cyber Monday deal Apple iPad Pro 13 M4 (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon Save $200 on the iPad Pro M4 and nab it for its lowest-ever price! Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage

Cyber Monday deal Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $469 at Amazon The newly released iPad mini 7 is $30 off for Cyber Monday. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C

Cyber Monday deal Apple iPad 9: was $379 now $199 at Best Buy This Cyber Monday deal slashes $180 off the 9th-generation 2021 iPad 9 which puts it at just under $200. We normally don't recommend products more that two years old, however, the iPad 9 is scheduled to receive updates through 2027. This entry-level iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Walmart Walmart takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. What makes the Apple Pencil Pro so special? It's packed with intuitive features for ultimate creative control. Gestures and haptics let you seamlessly create without missing a beat. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping. Compatibility: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).