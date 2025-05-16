The iPad mini is Apple's smallest tablet, and it's $100 off ahead of Memorial Day
Pick up the iPad mini 7 for $100 below its regular retail price.
Memorial Day isn't until May 26, and like many retailers, Amazon Memorial Day deals are starting early. If you were hoping to snag a price break on a new tablet this season, it's not too soon to save.
For instance, you can get the latest Apple iPad mini 7 for just $399 on Amazon right now. It usually costs $499, so that's $100 off and the iPad mini 7's lowest price ever on Amazon to date.
It's also one of the best iPad deals I've seen over the past five months.
Browse: Amazon's entire sale
See also: Apple Memorial Day sales 2025
Whether you want to complement your iPhone or gift a grad, the iPad mini 7 is one of the best tablets to buy.
While we didn't get our hands on one to test, iPad mini 7 reviews are overall positive. Critics and owners alike praise its fast performance, quality build, and solid 10-hour battery life. Featuring Apple Intelligence support, the iPad mini 7 has the edge over the 11th-generation iPad, which lacks it.
Now $100 off, the iPad mini 7 is a wise choice if you want a compact, powerful, premium, AI tablet for everyday carry.
Here's an overview of the iPad mini 7:
Today's best iPad mini 7 deal
Amazon is slashing $100 off the iPad mini 7 ahead of Memorial Day.
Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil, USB-C
Release Date: October 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the iPad mini 7 on Amazon.
Price comparison: Best Buy $499 | Target $399
Reviews consensus: iPad mini 7 reviews are overall positive amongst tech experts and owners.
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a super-portable, premium tablet with Apple Intelligence features.
Don't buy it if: You prefer Android or want a cheap tablet for basic use. See our best tablets in 2025 buying guide to find the right device for you.
