Memorial Day isn't until May 26, and like many retailers, Amazon Memorial Day deals are starting early. If you were hoping to snag a price break on a new tablet this season, it's not too soon to save.

For instance, you can get the latest Apple iPad mini 7 for just $399 on Amazon right now. It usually costs $499, so that's $100 off and the iPad mini 7's lowest price ever on Amazon to date.

It's also one of the best iPad deals I've seen over the past five months.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

See also: Apple Memorial Day sales 2025

Whether you want to complement your iPhone or gift a grad, the iPad mini 7 is one of the best tablets to buy.

While we didn't get our hands on one to test, iPad mini 7 reviews are overall positive. Critics and owners alike praise its fast performance, quality build, and solid 10-hour battery life. Featuring Apple Intelligence support, the iPad mini 7 has the edge over the 11th-generation iPad, which lacks it.

Now $100 off, the iPad mini 7 is a wise choice if you want a compact, powerful, premium, AI tablet for everyday carry.

Here's an overview of the iPad mini 7:

Today's best iPad mini 7 deal