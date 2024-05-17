Amazon Memorial Day sale 2024: 41 Best deals to shop now

Amazon's Memorial Day sale starts now with Prime Day-like discounts on select electronics. We anticipate generous markdowns on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, and smartwatches. We also expect to see discounts on gaming, networking, TVs, and streaming devices.

Whether you're looking for a specific gadget or browsing dads and grads gift ideas, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has you covered. And with Prime Day just around the corner afterward, Memorial Day deals give us an early glimpse at this summer's upcoming deals.

Don't want to wait? Shop today's best Amazon Memorial Day deals below.

Amazon Memorial Day sale — early discounts

Laptops

HP 15" Laptop (2024): $649 $498 @ Amazon

Save $151 on the 2024 15-inch HP Laptop (15-fd0012nr). This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook packs plenty of oomph and is just the right size for work or play. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $949 @ Amazon

At $150 off, the latest MacBook Air M3 is at a stellar price for a limited time. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,099 | B&H $1,099

Apple 15.3" MacBook Air M3: $1,299 $1,199 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size MacOS-powered laptop. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,199

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,449

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED RTX 4070: $2,199 $1,693 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $506 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is the epitome of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Look past the ordinary aesthetic, IPS display that doesn’t hang with the competition, and underwhelming battery life, and you have an RTX 4070 machine that beats the M2 Pro MacBook Pro on a budget. Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 120Hz OLED display, Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $569 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $30 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 in Space Gray or Purple at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. iPad Air 6 preorders ship to arrive by its May 15 release date. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

10.9" iPad Air 5: $599 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the iPad Air 5. Although we didn't get a chance to test the iPad Air 5, reviews average 4.5 out of 5 stars across our sister sites. Overall, the iPad Air 5 is a solid buy if you're looking for a premium, versatile tablet for content consumption and light productivity. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera. Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C connector

Apple iPad 10: $449 $334 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $115 off, the 10th generation iPad features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the iPad 10 is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $349 | B&H $449

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $449 $399 @ Amazon

This tablet deal takes $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touchscreen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistance, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $949 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $50 off when you preorder the new iPad Pro M4 starting from $999. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ Plus

Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $34 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. Over the previous-gen, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $139 $94 @ Amazon

Save $45 on the Amazon Fire HD 10. Over its predecessor, the latest Fire HD 10 is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, it's outfitted with new 5MP rear and front-facing cameras. Features: 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touchscreen, Amazon Stylus Pen support (sold separately) MediaTek MT8186A 8-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 5MP front & rear cameras, family-friendly Amazon Kids mode, Amazon Alexa built-in

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $239 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 when you buy two Kindle Scribe eReaders. The Kindle Scribe –– the first Kindle with writing support. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, and 16GB of internal storage. It ships with its magnetic stylus pen for easy storage when not in use.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $439 $299 @ Amazon

Save $140 on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle at Amazon. This bundle includes a 16GB Kindle Scribe e-reader, Kindle Scribe Premium Leather Cover, Basic Pen, and Power Adapter. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage and magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.

Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content or gaming.

LG UltraGear 32" 1080p: $499 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor (model 32GP750-B). It features a 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

Dell 34" WQHD 144Hz Curved: $499 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive 3440 x 1440 panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,299 $799 @ Amazon

Save $400 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Apple Studio Display: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system, and, 3-mic array.

Phones

Google Pixel 8a w/ $100 GC: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you buy the Google Pixel 8a starting from $499. Plus, save up to $260 when you trade in your old device. This unlocked Pixel 8a works with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon. Features: 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz OLED display with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, Google Tensor G3 9-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 dust-and-water resistant, rated battery life of up to 24 hours

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199 $0.01 @ Amazon

Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $70/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone each year with annual upgrades. Features: New Titanium build, Apple A17 Pro chip, Dynamic Island, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 256GB of storage, 48MP camera, USB-C connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 $899 @ Amazon

Save $100 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. In our hands-on Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, we were fond of its larger Flex Window, powerful Snapdragon processor, and new Flex Hinge. Features: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) 120Hz inner display, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) 60Hz outer display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP + 12MP rear camera, 10MP front camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Featuring an embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S4 Ultra makes it easy to jot down notes, create and mark up docs on the fly. If you want to elevate your mobile productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice for a daily driver. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

OnePlus Open: $1,699 $1,399 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Editor's Choice OnePlus Open with this epic phone deal. In our OnePlus Open review, during testing, we were impressed by the phone's fantastic performance. We also loved its bright, vivid 120Hz display and battery life which clocked over 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the OnePlus Open an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. Features: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage

Headphones

Beats Solo 4: $199 $149 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones at Amazon. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Beats Studio Pro: $349 $179 @ Amazon

Currently $170 off, the Beats Studio Pro are the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge. Price check: Best Buy $179

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $79 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $70 on Beats Studio Buds and snag our favorite wireless earbuds for an all-time low price. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise-cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Features: Powerful, balanced sound, active noise-cancelling (ANC), transparency mode, IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant, up to 8 hours of battery life on a full charge (up to 24 hours with the charging case)

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $79 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Galaxy Buds FE. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamless to whatever phone or tablet you're using.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Smarwatches

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch: $69 $59 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Amazfit Bip U Pro. This all-around fitness and activity tracker helps you stay on top of your health and wellness. It features 60+ sport modes, blood oxygen heart rate and sleep monitor, monitoring, and water resistance up to 50 meters. With Alexa built-in, you can set reminders, alarms, get weather updates and control smart home devices hands-free.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $70 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for a limited time. In our hands-on review, we claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life and fast wireless charging. Features: Fitness tracking, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, 43mm AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching

Storage

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB: $289 $169 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the PS5 compatible 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD. This is a worthy investment if you want to add lightning fast storage space your gaming PC or console. Its read/write speeds are 40%/55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro at up to 7,450/6900 MB/s.

WD Black 4TB SN850X NVMe SSD: $699 $314 @ Amazon

Save 55% on the WD Black 4TB SN850X NVMe at Amazon. This internal SSD works with the PS5 and delivers top-end performance for more consistent gameplay. Shorten load times and eliminate throttling and lag for less with this Western Digital internal SSD.

Gaming

EA Sports FC 24: $59 $24 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $45 on EA Sports FC 24. This latest release from the popular sports game franchise among soccer fans marks a new era for The World’s Game. It features more than 19,000 fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and 30+ leagues.

Meta Quest 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2 VR Headset. Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the price. It enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest with its lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features. Price check: Amazon $199

Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Upgrade your game room with this Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade cabinet. This 5-foot game cabinet will take you back to those good old days playing arcade games at the pizza shop. Features: 17" color screen, joystick controls, light-up marquee

TVs

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50" 4K TV: $449 $329 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the 50-inch Amazon 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

75" Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV: $699 $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision HDR. It features 4K UHD 60Hz panel with Chroma 4:4:4 support for clear text. With variable refresh rate, auto low latency and gaming mode, it's suitable for PC and console gaming. Google TV makes it easy to access movies, shows, live TV and more from one place.

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV — one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS.