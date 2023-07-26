Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic hands-on

Samsung Unpacked is today, and we're excited to share all the latest and greatest from the tech giant. I got to spend some time getting hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic; both are stunners. If one could be polyamorous about smartwatches, these two would be the ones I fall for.

Both feature AMOLED displays and are IP68 and Mil-STD 810H rated for durability. You should also get between 30 and 40 hours of battery life with fast charging and wireless charging. The Galaxy 6 watches come with Wear OS powered by Samsung, with One UI 5.

Enough of that; let me share my brief experience with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Let's find out if these next-gen Galaxy watches will end up on our best smartwatch page.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specs Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band

44mm: Graphite, Sliver

40mm: Graphite, Gold

Display: Sapphire Crystal

44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

CPU: Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz

Memory and Storage: 2GB memory + 16GB storage

Battery: 44mm: 425mAh, 40mm: 300mAh

OS: Wear OS with ONE UI 5

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

Connectivity: LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 feels lovely in the hand. I got a hold of the Armor Aluminum silver (it also comes in a gold finish) with a white sports band (made from fluoroelastomer) Galaxy Watch 6 and couldn't stop playing with it. It's gorgeous and feels sturdy without being heavy on the wrist. The 1.4Ghz Exynos W930 Dual-Core CPU, combined with the 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, keeps things running smoothly within Wear OS.

Samsung,s One UI 5 skin of Wear OS is lovely, and I quickly transitioned from one app to another without any lag to speak of. The sapphire crystal AMOLED display is beyond bright, and the colors are beautifully saturated.

Of course, the Watch 6 is loaded to the gills with sensors to monitor your every move and the quality of your health. On the inside, we find the Samsung BioActive Sensor, which keeps a fine eye tuned to watch your heart rate, your electrical heart signal, and your body's bioelectrical production. Of course, there is a temperature Sensor, an Accelerometer, barometer, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, and a light sensor. Yup, it's got all the sensors you need to monitor your health and keep you informed.

Regarding connectivity, the watch features LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4, and 5GHz connectivity, plus NFC and GPS. So staying connected is easy with the Galaxy Watch 6. Thanks to being IP68-rated, durability isn't much of an issue either. The Galaxy Watch 6 can handle being submersed up to 50 meters (in freshwater) and also passed its Mil - STD 810H certification to boot.

I can't wait to get my hands on the Galaxy Watch 6 and do a full review with it; it's a keeper and, in my opinion, far superior to the Apple Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic specs Stainless Steel case with Hybrid Eco-Leather Band

47mm: Black, Silver

43mm: Black, Silver

Display: Sapphire Crystal

47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED,

Full Color Always On Display

43mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED,

Full Color Always On Display

CPU: Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz

Memory & Storage: 2GB memory + 16GB storage

Battery: 47mm: 425mAh, 43mm: 300mAh

OS: Wear OS One US 5

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

Connectivity: LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS

Like its sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic stands out with its sturdy handsomeness on full display. Of the two, my favorite is the Stainless steel Classic Black 47mm (it also comes in a silver finish) with Black HyBrid Eco-leather band. It also looked amazing on me, cough, hint, hint.

I genuinely love a more oversized watch because I have massive hands, and the Watch 6 Classics 47mm display looked great on my wrist and stood out like the stylish accessory it is. It also comes in a 43mm variation for those seeking a smaller watch. The AMOLED display on the Classic, like on the regular 6, is stunning and durable thanks to its sapphire crystal.

Powered by the Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, you get plenty of performance. Samsungs One UI, five skin of Wear OS, runs smoothly; transitioning from one app to another was flawless, without the lag.

Of course, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features all the same sensors, health monitoring capabilities as its sibling, and the same levels of durability thanks to its IP68 and Mil-STD 810H ratings. Connectivity is the same for both, with the Classic coming with the same LTE6, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4, and 5GHz connectivity, plus NFC and GPS.

You should get between 30 and 40 hours of battery life with the Classic, and I really am looking forward to reviewing it when it comes. Again, I believe the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and its 6 series partner are far superior to the Apple Watch.

Please be sure to keep tabs on all our Samsung Unpacked coverage.