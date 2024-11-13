Samsung Black Friday deals start now with up $1,000 off Galaxy S24 Ultra, Tab S10 Ultra and more

Surprise, surprise, Laptop Mag readers get early access to Samsung Black Friday deals now. That's right frugal friends, shop using our special links below and get first dibs on Samsung Black Friday pricing.

Ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 29. save up to $1,000 on the latest Galaxy S24 phones, Galaxy Tab S10 Series, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Ring.

Use our link to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $999 ($300 off) directly from Samsung. Plus, take advantage of Samsung's trade-in offer and take up to an extra $750 off at checkout.

If you're on a smaller budget, the entry-level Galaxy S24 is down to $699 ($100 off) and the latest Galaxy S24 FE is just $559 ($150 off). For these phones, you can go the trade-in route and take an additional $400 off your order.

So if your essential mobile gadgets are due for a refresh, there's no need to wait until the end of the month. Beat the holiday rush and the pinch of inflation with early access to the best end-of-year discounts on Samsung tech.

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra : was $1,299 now $999 at Samsung You can save $300 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone. Or, save up to $750 when you choose to trade in an eligible device. Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy S24 FE : was $799 now $559 at Samsung Fresh off its Sept. 26 announcement, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now $150 off in this Black Friday deal. For a limited time, Samsung is running a Galaxy S4 FE Black Friday deal that takes up to $400 off when you trade in your old device. The Galaxy S24 FE is the device you want for checking your vitals, mobile gaming, and tapping into your creativity. The Galaxy S24 FE is available in four colorways to match your style including blue, graphite, gray, and mint. Features: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz touchscreen, Exynos 2400 10-core CPU, 50MP rear camera, 256GB of storage, 4,700mAh battery, Android 14 (upgradeable to Android 15)

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799 now $699 at Samsung One of the best early Samsung Black Friday deals takes $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S24. Additionally, save up to $400 when you trade in your old device. The iconic Galaxy S series upgrades include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, nifty AI features, and longer battery life. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was $1,119 now $919 at Samsung Samsung takes $200 off the Galaxy S24 Plus in this Black Friday deal. Although we didn't test this exact phone, Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its AI capabilities, solid performance, and impressive battery life of nearly 17 hours. This top-shelf flagship Android phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as does the Galaxy S4 Plus in this deal. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,099 now $899 at Samsung Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and save up to an extra $750 via trade-in with this Samsung Black Friday deal. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Features: 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, water resistant, 4,000mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,199 at Samsung Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in. Plus, score extra savings of up to $1,200 when you trade in a qualifying device. From Samsung: Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience and immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold 6's huge screen, lightning-fast processor, and incredibly realistic graphics. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra : was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with no trade-in and take up to an extra $800 off when you trade in your old device. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents. Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $489 at Samsung Take $160 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra at checkout with no trade-in. Or go the trade-in route and save up to an extra $250. Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most capable Samsung smartwatch yet. Designed for next-level achievements, it maximizes everyday wellness with personalized workouts alongside intelligent and preventative health monitoring capabilities.

Black Friday deal Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $189 at Samsung Save up to $60 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro among today's Samsung Black Friday deals. Plus, take up to an extra $75 off via Samsung's trade-in offer. Features: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, interpreter mode, 24-bit audio via Samsung Seamless Codec (Galaxy devices only), up to 6-hours of battery (26 hours w/ included case), Bluetooth 5.4