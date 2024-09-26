Samsung goes wild with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Watch FE LTE, Galaxy Tab S10+, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung’s Vice President of Product Management for mobile devices, Drew Blackard, kicked off Samsung's latest hardware event with a big plug for AI.

On stage, Blackard confirmed that 75% of Samsung users have “actively engaged” with Galaxy AI with 18 million uses of Galaxy AI in one week, and said that Samsung expects Galaxy AI to reach 200 million devices worldwide by the end of this year.



“This is AI where you need it, when you need it,” Blackard said.

If it wasn't clear before Wednesday, it is now: Samsung is going wild with its Galaxy AI technology. Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, and Live Translation are coming to just about every device you could think of — that includes the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Watch FE LTE, Galaxy Tab S10+, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

So, if you're eager to use Samsung's newest AI features on its latest hardware, here's everything you need to know about its recent hardware and AI rollout.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 FE, a more affordable phone in the Galaxy S24 lineup. The S24 FE is available in four colorways: graphite, gray, blue, and mint.

The Galaxy S24 FE features an Exynos 2400e processor, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, a larger vapor chamber cooling system, and a 4700 mAh battery. The phone features a triple camera array on the back, with a 50MP 24mm wide-angle lens, an 8MP 75mm telephoto lens, and a 12MP 123-degree ultrawide-angle lens. The front-facing camera is a 10MP 26mm wide-angle selfie lens capable of shooting video in 4K at 60 fps.

Samsung offers the same level of support for the S24 FE as the other S24 phones: 7 generations of OS updates and 7 years of security updates. So you can keep using your Galaxy S24 FE for several years.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE are available now, with phones shipping on October 3, 2024. The 128GB model costs $649.99 while the 256GB model costs $709.99.

Galaxy Watch FE LTE

(Image credit: Future)

While the Galaxy Watch FE has been available since June, Samsung is offering a new, LTE model of the Galaxy Watch FE so you can answer calls and texts from your Galaxy Watch FE without needing to carry your phone. The Galaxy Watch FE LTE has three color options: black, silver, and pink gold.

Samsung is bringing multiple Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy Watch FE and Galaxy Watch FE LTE like Advanced Sleep Coaching and AI-powered fitness tracking with personalized tips to better meet your health goals.

(Image credit: Future)

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch FE LTE are available now. With Bluetooth, WiFi, and 4G LTE service, the Galaxy Watch FE LTE costs just $249.99. The Galaxy Watch FE LTE will be shipping on October 7, 2024.

With the launch of the LTE model, the regular Galaxy Watch FE has been discounted to $179.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

Like the other Samsung products announced today, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra will feature plenty of Galaxy AI integrations like Circle to Search with Google for image-based search and text translation, Handwriting to help clean up your hand-written notes, voice-to-text support in Samsung Notes, Split View to get the most out of the S10+ and S10 Ultra's large displays, PDF Translations, Sketch to Image, and Smart Select.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series of tablets feature a MediaTek DImensity 9300+ processor, dynamic AMOLED 2X display with anti-reflective coating, a quad-speaker array with AI-powered dialogue boost, a larger vapor chamber cooling system, IP68 water resistance, and an enhanced armor aluminum chassis.

(Image credit: Future)

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S10 series are available now. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 while the Galaxy Tab S10+ starts at just $999.99. Both Tab S10 models come in two color options: Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will arrive on October 3, 2024.