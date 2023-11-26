15 best Lenovo Cyber Monday deals 2023: Laptops, tablets, monitors and more

Cyber Monday deals are now live at Lenovo.com where you'll save up to 77% on Lenovo ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga laptops, Lenovo tablets, monitors and more. Plus, stack your savings with extra dollars off orders of $500 or more via coupon, "HOLIDAYSURPRISE" at checkout (Legion Go and Yoga Book excluded).

No Lenovo Cyber Monday deals roundup would be complete without our favorite Lenovo laptop. Right now, you can get the Editor's Choice Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for just $999 . via coupon, "THINKDOORBUSTER12". Apply coupon, "HOLIDAYSURPRISE" at checkout for an extra $40 off. This laptop typically costs $2,609.00, so you're savings $1650 with this deal. That's 61% off for you number crunches and the 11 gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon's lowest price ever.

This particular laptop on sale rocks a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and speedy 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, it's the ultimate laptop for business use.

And that's just one of my recommended deals from Lenovo's Cyber Monday sale. Shop my favorite discounts below.

Laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,319 $1,399 @ Lenovo

Save 60% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKDOORBUSTER14" at checkout. Stack your saving with extra dollars off orders of $500 or more via coupon, "HOLIDAYSURPRISE". In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: $1,969 $979 @ Lenovo

Starting Cyber Monday, Nov. 27 at 5.p.m ET, save $990 on the Lenovo ThinkPad Nano Gen 3. Our favorite compact business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a smaller version of the ThinkPad Carbon X1. Features: ThinkPad Nano Gen 3 boasts a 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) 450 nit matte display, Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1: $1,799 $1,199 @ Lenovo

Save $400 on the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i via coupon, "YOGA9DB" at checkout. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops for homework and work from home, it's powerful, secure and durable. In our Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5-stars for its great performance, punchy audio, long-lasting battery and fast SSD. Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD.

Gaming Laptops

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 RTX 4050: $1,299 $929 @ Lenovo

Save $370 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i if you're looking for a cheaper Legion Pro 5i alternative. Given the specs, this in an exceptional value for the price. The pricier Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro, earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display and performance impressive. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit 144Hz touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 RTX 4070: $1,609 $1,333 @ Lenovo

Save $277 on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 8 via coupon, "GAMINGCTO". This gaming rig packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display for a best-in-class viewing experience. It's powered by the latest Intel Core i5-13500HX 14-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. The latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated RAM provides the graphics muscle. Store all of your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 RTX 4090: $3,599 $2,999 @ Lenovo

Save $600 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 8. Although we didn't test this model, Lenovo Legion Slim 7 reviews at Lenovo average 4.6 out of 5-stars. Proud owners praise the laptop's impressive performance and lightweight slim design. Others state that beyond gaming, the Legion Slim 7 makes a great college laptop. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-niit display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GP, 2TB SSD.

Lenovo Tab

Lenovo Tab P12: $349 $249 @ Lenovo

Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best value tablet deals you can get. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3: from $119 @ Lenovo

Save up to $80 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 for getting thing done and all your content consumption needs. Prices start from $119 for the M10 Plus with 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4): $109 $69 @ Lenovo

At regular price, the 4th generation Lenovo Tab M8 is one of the best budget tablets around. This tablet packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Price check: Amazon $69

Lenovo Tab M9: $149 $113 @ Lenovo

Save $37, the Lenovo Tab M9 is the ideal tablet for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400 nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound. At just under $113, the Tab M9 is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for an iPad alternative.

Monitors

Lenovo L27e-30 Monitor: $229 $129 @ Lenovo

The ultra-slim Lenovo L27e-30 monitor is a brilliant blend of elegance and functionality. Immerse yourself in movies, games, and more on this 27-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution panel with EyeComfort technology.

Lenovo Q27q-20 27" 2K Monitor: $309 $217 @ Lenovo

The ultra-slim Lenovo Q27q-20 monitor is a brilliant blend of elegance and functionality. Immerse yourself in movies, games, and more on this 27-inch 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with built-in dual 3W speakers.

Lenovo laptop accessories

Lenovo Select USB-C 4K Mobile Hub: $99 $55 @ Lenovo

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub: $99 $49 @ Lenovo

Save $50 on the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 hub for travel-ready productivity. Connect and charge new and legacy devices wherever you happen to be. Sleek and compact, the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub fits unlimited productivity inside your everyday bag.