Cyber Monday Disney+ deal! Annual Disney Plus subscription is $16 off — Watch Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more

Cyber Monday deals are already here, and while you could certainly save your extra cash for upcoming laptop deals (which we'll be updating on the regular), check out this little sale for Disney+.

Ever since 2019, Disney Plus has been steadily building a dynamic library of new and archived content, offering a one-stop-shop to everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic. Whether you're ready to laugh, cry, or learn, Disney Plus has something for everyone.

Disney Plus subscriptions will be getting a price hike across the board next month, but if you sign up for an annual plan by December 7, you can lock in one year of Disney+ for $79.99 (opens in new tab) for a sweet savings of $16 .

Fear not, fellow couch potatoes, for this is but one of the best streaming deals (among the best streaming device deals) available for Cyber Monday. Stay tuned for more of the bear necessities!

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: was $96 a year, now $80 per year

(opens in new tab)Oo de lally! Save $16 on this Cyber Monday Disney+ deal! Stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic with this Cyber Monday deal, which unlocks all their content for just $80 per year. Act fast because Disney is hiking up their subscription prices on December 8.

Disney Plus has amassed loads of tip-top content ever since its launch in 2019, and whether you're a fan of nostalgic cartoons (X-Men: The Animated Series, Gargoyles, Duck Tales), rock-'em-sock-'em superhero movies and TV shows (Ms. Marvel, She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Iron Man), or documentaries about the great outdoors (America the Beautiful), a Disney+ subscription is something the whole family can enjoy.

New subscribers can take advantage of this limited-time Cyber Monday deal, which includes a one-year Disney+ membership for just $79.99. This deal won't last forever after, though. You'll have to lock in one year of Disney+ for $79.99 (opens in new tab) by December 8, when Disney+ is raising their subscriptions across the board.

If you enjoy a healthy dose of live sports and on-demand TV with your mousey magic, the Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle is just $13.99 a month, and it gives you everything one of the best streaming services has to offer, with more movies and TV shows added each month. That includes live sporting events from from the NBA, NHL, UFC, and plenty more. Don't care much for sports stuff? This $5 Hulu (ad-supported) and Disney Plus (ad-free) bundle (opens in new tab) might be all you need for down-time entertainment. (When you sign up for $1.99 per month on Hulu, look for the $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on. This Cyber Monday deal expires on November 28, so you may want to snag it sooner than later.)

Cyber Monday 2022 is on Nov. 28 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best holiday discounts. Looking for more Cyber Monday streaming deals? HBO Max is only $2 a month for three months, and Peacock is only 99 cents a month. You can also save 50% off Paramount Plus.