Save 50% off Paramount Plus with this low-altitude Cyber Monday deal — cinephiles, rejoice!

Paramount Plus is one of the best subscription services for cord-cutters, so this Cyber Monday deal is not to be ignored. Paramount Plus offers a vast virtual library of TV shows, movies, live sporting events, and Paramount Plus exclusives like Halo, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and Seal Team. You also get access to live NFL games on CBS, live Champions League soccer matches, and 24/7 news coverage. What more do you need?

For a limited time, save 50% on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) annual plans. The Paramount Plus Essential plan now costs $24.99 (opens in new tab) for the first year instead of the normal price of $49.99 annually. This base plan includes thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, and CBSN 24/7 live news.

This is one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals we've found so far, but stay *ahem* tuned for more!

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus Bundle: $50 $25 for 1 year (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on any Paramount Plus annual plan. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber and have a valid email address. Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more.

If you don't want ads, the upper tier, Paramount Plus Premium costs $49.99 with this deal ($50 off). You get everything in the base plan plus more live sports, no ads (except for live TV and some shows), your local CBS live channel, and the ability to download videos.

Paramount Plus is a solid option if you want to switch from cable to streaming. It also makes a great gift for any occasion including the holidays. Subscribers can watch movies, TV shows and live TV on up to three devices. It works with Android and iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Chromecast, Fire TV and more.

Cyber Monday 2022 is on Nov. 28 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best holiday discounts. If you are looking for another streaming deal you can also get HBO Max for just $2 a month for three months, a full year of Peacock for just 99 cents a month, or get Hulu bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.