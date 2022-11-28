Peacock is only 99 cents a month in Cyber Monday deal — use this promo code to get it before it's gone!

Peacock is offering one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals of the holiday season! It has a colorful library of TV shows, movies, and sports to keep you entertained for hours, including live news coverage. For example, you can watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Peacock right now. Score!

Right now, new subscribers can snag a Peacock TV subscription for only 99 cents a month. Yep, you can flock to Peacock for less coin than the extra toppings on your next Seamless delivery. Simply use the code SAVEBIG after clicking on this Peacock checkout link. (opens in new tab)

This is but one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've found so far, and We're expecting price hikes on the horizon for several of these streaming services, so lock in these values while they last.

(opens in new tab) Peacock: $4.99/mo $0.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Save big on Peacock! Enjoy all of its streaming perks for only $0.99 a month. With this Cyber Monday deal, you must be a new subscriber and have a valid email address. Access TV show favorites such as Yellowstone, The Office, Bel-Air and more. Score this deal by using the promo code SAVEBIG.

If you're a sports fan(atic), you'll be elated to know that you can watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Peacock. You'll also find critically acclaimed shows such as Yellowstone and The Office. And if you're a reality TV fan, you'll find your fair share of Real Housewives franchises to enjoy with your eggnog.

If you're a new subscriber, you can enjoy Peacock for only $0.99 a month for one year. This saves you a whopping $50 for the year (the base subscription for Peacock is $5 a month).

To snatch this incredible Cyber Monday streaming deal, use the promo code SAVEBIG at the Peacock checkout. (opens in new tab)

Cyber Monday 2022 is on Nov. 28 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. If you're on the lookout for more savings, check out HBO Max ($1.99/month), Disney Plus ($80/year), Hulu ($24/year), or the Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle ($13.99/month). Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best holiday discounts.