Save up to $300+ with these Black Friday streaming deals on Disney, Hulu, Max, Parmount+, and Peacock

If you've just nabbed a new laptop from our best Black Friday Laptop deals or best Black Friday TV deals, you may wonder what else you can pick up on sale to get the best out of your new computer or TV.

Not only can most laptops game on Medium settings and 1080p resolution, even with just an integrated graphics card, but they're also great options for streaming movies or TV shows when on the road or ignoring your hangry extended family and holing up in your bedroom once the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers have run out.

So if you're looking to pick up a new streaming service like Max, grab the vaunted Starz add-on for Hulu for its lowest price ever, or finally pay for Peacock, we've got the best streaming deals for you.

Black Friday's best streaming deals

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Deal Code Plan details Sale Ends Terms Max $2.99 a month for 6 months No code needed with ads 3 Dec 2024 at 3am ET New subscribers or subscribers who have cancelled their subscription for over a month Disney+ $2.99 a month for 12 months No code needed Hulu (with ads) + Disney+ (with ads) 3 Dec 2024 at 3am ET New subscribers or subscribers who have cancelled their subscription for over a month Hulu $0.99 a month for 12 months No code needed with ads 3 Dec 2024 at 3am ET New subscribers or subscribers who have cancelled their subscription for over a month Starz add-on for Hulu $0.99 a month for 12 months No code needed add-on for existing Hulu account 3 Dec 2024 at 3am ET New Hulu subscribers, existing Hulu subscribers without a Starz account, or subscribers who have cancelled their Starz Account for over a month Paramount+ $2.99 a month for 2 months bf-adfree or bf-ess Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime 4 Dec 2024 New subscribers or subscribers who have cancelled their subscription for over a month Peacock $1.99 a month for 6 months or $19.99 for 12 months RealDealMonthly or RealDeal with ads 2 Dec 2024 at 3am ET New paid subscribers or paid subscribers who have cancelled their subscription for over a month

Streaming deal details

Max with Ads: was $9.99 now $2.99 at Max - United States Get Max for just $2.99 a month for six months. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. The ad-supported version of Max gives you access to blockbuster movies like Barbie, classic cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry to dark fantasy series like the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Disney+ Duo Basic with Hulu: was $10.99 now $2.99 at Disney+ Get the Disney+ Duo Basic with Hulu plan for just $2.99 per month. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. The ad-supported version of Disney+ and Hulu lets you stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic.

Hulu with Ads: was $9.99 now $0.99 at click.linksynergy.com Get Hulu with ads for just $0.99 a month for 12 months. You must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. The ad-supported Hulu gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant.

was $10.99 now $0.99 at click.linksynergy.com Get the Starz add-on for Hulu for just $0.99 a month for 12 months. You must be a new subscriber, an existing Hulu subscriber who doesn't have a Starz account, or a returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. The ad-supported Hulu gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant.

Paramount+ Essential: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Get Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime for just $2.99 for the first two months. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more. You will not be charged if you cancel your plan before your trial ends. There's no risk since you cancel your plan at any time.

Peacock Premium: was $7.99 now $1.99 at Peacock TV Get Peacock Premium for $1.99 a month for six months or $19.99 for a year. Use code "RealDealMonthly" for the $1.99 monthly plan or code "RealDeal" for the $19.99 yearly plan. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. Peacock gives you streaming access to NBC classics such as The Office and 30Rock, as well as live Sunday Night Football.