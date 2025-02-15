Walmart is having a big storewide sale this Presidents' Day weekend, here are 18 of the best tech deals to shop

Walmart's Presidents' Day weekend sale isn't all just about kitchen appliances and mattresses. The big box retailer currently offers the kind of tech and gaming deals you typically only see during the holidays. If you're on a tight budget, it's a great place to score money-saving deals on tech and gaming including laptops, tablets, audio, wearables, and more.

Right now, the M1 MacBook Air of yore is on clearance at Walmart, selling for just $629 ($70 off). Launched in 2020, Apple breathed new life into it with the addition of Apple Intelligence. While I'd recommend the M2 MacBook Air over this release, it's a budget-friendly option if you want to spend as little money as possible on a new MacBook.

Another standout deal from Walmart's Presidents' Day sale is the HP Laptop 15 for $299 ($200 off). Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4-core processor alongside 8GB of RAM, it's suitable for basic tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and managing emails.

And that's just a sample of Walmart's best Presidents Day weekend deals. See more of my favorite tech and gaming deals from Walmart below. Be sure to visit our Presidents Day sales hub for all the best deals right now.

Walmart Presidents' Day deals

Laptops

Acer Chromebook 315 : was $179 now $139 at Walmart Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315. This is the ideal budget laptop for everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage, Wi-Fi 6, ChromeOS

MSI Summit 13: was $999 now $799 at Walmart Walmart quietly takes $200 off the MSI Summit 13 for Presidents' Day sale. This 13-inch laptop packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Intel Arc graphics, and ships with its own stylus. It's the ideal portable computer for, creatives, college students, and traveling professionals. We didn't get a chance to review, however, satified Walmat customers praise its thin, compact, 2-in-1 design, solid battery life, and nifty digital pen. Features: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home, ships with MS1 Pen 2

Tablets

Apple iPad Air 6 : was $899 now $789 at Walmart Walmart Presidents' Day deal takes $100 off the latest Apple iPad Air 6 tablet. It's 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. It is made of a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure and works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP-wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

onn. 7" Kids Tablet: was $79 now $39 at Walmart Need a tablet for the kids or a cheap Android tablet for yourself? Walmart takes $40 off the 32GB onn. 7-inch Kids Tablet in this Presidents' Day deal. It features a 7-inch ( 1024 x 600) touchscreen and is powered by an 8-core processor alongside 3GB of RAM. It includes Family Link app parental controls from Google and lasts up to 10 hours (rated). Walmart back it with a 2 year worry-free warranty.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $169 at Walmart Save $80 on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Our sister sites agree the AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers. Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, water-resistance

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Walmart Save $150 on Bose QuietComfort Noise Headphones at Walmart for Presidents' Day. Bose QuietComfort headphones are revered by experts for their premium sound, comfortable design, best-in-class noise-cancelling, and stellar battery life. These are the headphones to by if you prioritize wearing comfort, immersive, rich sound, effective noise-cancelling, and long battery life. Features: Over-ear, foldable headphone design, active noise-cancellation with aware mode, adjust equalizer, up to 24 hours of battery life, optional audio-cable with in-line mic.

Sony WH-CH520: was $49 now $38 at Walmart One of the best Presidents' Day Walmart deals knocks $11 off Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones. They feature 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, and a built-in mic for crystal-clear calls. What's more, you'll get up to 50-hours of battery life in between charges, customizable sound via the Sony Headphones Connect App, and an immersive surround sound experience with 360 Reality Audio.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Walmart The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 off for Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. Over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE: was $449 now $379 at Walmart Walmart's Presidents' Day sale takes $70 off the Google Pixel Watch 3, the best smartwatch for Pixel owners and Android users. The latest Pixel Watch 3 improves upon its predecessor with two size options (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features. Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display, up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE support, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), fast wireless charging

Gaming

Meta Quest 3S : was $370 now $299 at Walmart At just under $300, this Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is an excellent value. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid passthrough and hand tracking. It's the most affordable Editor's Choice virtual reality headset. This bundle includes a Meta Quest 3S headset 128GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total).

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Cipher): was $75 now $64 at Amazon Save $11 on the Pulse Cipher Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. It pays homage to the retro clear Xbox controller with its transparent red design, silver interior, and metallic features. The Xbox wireless controller easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.

TVs

TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $428 now $369 at Walmart Save $60 on the 65-inch TCL Q65 QLED 4K TV which is a solid deal considering this TV retailed for $949 when it launched last year. As I always say, good deals come to those who wait. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Televisio

onn. 75" onn. LED 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $448 at Walmart Walmart takes $80 off its propietary onn. 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for Presidents' Day Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. Features: 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LED panel, 60Hz refresh rate, Vesa mount compatible, 3 x HDMI ports, works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Roku Smart TV