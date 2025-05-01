Walmart Plus Week is back, and it's packed with tech deals and... free burgers?

Walmart Plus Week is back with a bunch of great deals and extra benefits for Walmart Plus subscribers. We've been hunting through the sales and pulled out our favorite offers on laptops, tablets, monitors, and more.

Most deals and discounts are available to everyone, but only the perks and extras are locked behind a Walmart Plus subscription. And if you keep reading, we've got a way for you to try Walmart Plus for free if you aren't already a subscriber and any of those perks or extras are irresistible to you.

Our favorite deal of the bunch has to be the $300 discount on the MSI Thin 15.6, which is down to $699. This gaming laptop is rocking a 13th-gen i5 CPU, RTX 4060, and 144Hz display, making it ideal for cranking 90s on the go (do people still crank 90s)?

Walmart Plus Week started on April 28 and runs through May 4. This weeklong event has a bunch of perks for members to take advantage of, including one free express delivery, 2 free sandwiches from Burger King, 50¢ off every gallon of fuel at participating Exxon and Mobil stations, 6 months of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, and some bonus Walmart cash.

That's on top of the usual benefits of a Walmart Plus subscription. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month (or $98 a year) and includes exclusive deals, free express delivery, a Paramount Plus subscription, travel discounts, gas station discounts, and more.

If you're interested in checking out Walmart Plus, you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial and give it a whirl. It's completely risk-free, and you can cancel or pause your membership at any time. If you do decide to keep Walmart Plus after your trial ends (or you forget to unsubscribe again, we've all been there), you'll be billed for your choice of a monthly or annual membership.

Walmart Plus Week ends on May 4, so be sure to snap up any of the below deals that you're interested in before then.

Walmart Plus Week deals

Walmart Plus Week deals — Laptops & Tablets

Acer Chromebook 315: was $229 now $179 at Walmart Save $50 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. The Chromebook 315 is an ideal budget laptop for students and professionals who just need something simple for everyday tasks like streaming videos, writing up documents, web browsing, and shopping online. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 Dual-Core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage. ChromeOS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $646 now $419 at Walmart Save $227 on this spec'd up version of the Ideapad Slim 3. It comes with a hefty Ryzen 7 7730U CPU that should offer more grunt for multitasking (and maybe a bit of light gaming). Beyond that, it's got a nice big 1080p display for watching videos, and a solid microphone/webcam combo for those weekly Zoom calls at work. Features: 15.6 (1920 x 1080) 300 nit touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, 720P HD webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $689 now $478 at Walmart Save $211: This HP laptop has nearly identical specs to the Lenovo above, including a 10-hour+ battery life. It's a great deal on a budget laptop that still has some horsepower under the hood. You're paying an extra $50 here, and we can't see much difference between them, so we'd recommend the Lenovo first. If that one sells out, though, this is a great alternative. Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 720P HD webcam with privacy shutter and microphone mute key.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $699 now $649 at Walmart Save $50: It's an older MacBook, sir, but it checks out. Apple has discontinued the M1 MacBook, but there are still plenty of them available at third-party sellers like this. We called it a "near-perfect laptop" in our MacBook Air M1 review a few years ago, and while technology has moved on since then, it's still an outstanding piece of kit, especially for this price. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

MSI Thin 15.6: was $999 now $699 at Walmart Save $300: One for the gamers here, with a tasty discount on this slick gaming machine from MSI. It has a 13th-gen i5 CPU and RTX 4060, which should be plenty of grunt for some portable gaming. We'd have liked to see 16GB of RAM here, but you can't have everything, and you can upgrade that yourself later. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $299 at Walmart Save $50: It might have been replaced by the iPad 11, but the gen 10 still blows most other budget tablets out of the water, and at $50 off, it's a really tempting proposition. In our iPad 10 review, we gave 4 out of 5 stars (and our Editor's Choice Award). We loved the powerful performance, solid display, and killer speakers. The battery life was a bit so-so, but overall, a great machine. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.

Walmart Plus Week deals — Audio & Wearables

Beexcellent Gaming Headset: was $29 now $19 at Walmart Ok, this isn't a good start, there's supposed to be a headset here, but the image is blank. This camouflage-style budget gaming headset from Beexcellent is already very affordable, but the extra $10 off here makes it a steal. While it certainly won't blow the big names out of the water in terms of audio quality, it has solid user reviews, and you really can't argue with a $20 price tag if you need a gaming headset. Features: 50 mm magnetic driver, noise canceling microphone, compatible with PS5/PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mac Note: Sold via Pro Seller, fulfilled by Walmart.

Apple Airpods 4: was $129 now $99 at Walmart Save $30 on the latest AirPods from Apple. These iconic buds are popular for a reason — they have world-class Active Noise Cancellation, offer a comfortable fit, and have great sound quality. Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Walmart Plus Week deals — Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $48 at Walmart Save $11: Other gamepads have gotten a lot better in recent years, but for my money, the Xbox controller is still the king when it comes to comfortable gaming. The ergonomics are great, the d-pad is finally good, and it comes with a charging cable so you can skip out on replaceable batteries if you don't mind being tethered.

MLB The Show 25 - Nintendo Switch: was $59 now $39 at Walmart Save $20 on the latest edition of MLB The Show for the Nintendo Switch. Road to The Show mode lets yoy play through an entire career, starting at high school and progressing all the way up to the Hall of Fame.

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699 now $649 at Walmart Save $50: Handheld gaming is back with a vengeance, and we're no longer stuck at the behest of the console manufacturers. The Lenovo Legion Go is a fantastic way to access your Steam library on the... well, on the go. In our Lenovo Legion Go review, we praised the excellent ergonomics, sturdy build, and awesome display. Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11

Walmart Plus Week deals — Monitors & PC accessories

KOORUI 24-inch monitor: was $289 now $89 at Walmart Save $200: It's not often you can get $200 off on a monitor that has an MSRP under $300. These are mega savings on a very capable gaming monitor. Hell, even if you're not a gamer, it's got great specs for everyday work, streaming, and even home photo editing thanks to the 99% sRGB color accuracy. Features: 24-inch FHD (1920x1080) LED display, 100Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle.

Acer 27-inch curved gaming monitor (ED270U): was $199 now $149 at Walmart Save $50: This curved gaming monitor from Acer offers the sharp visuals and high frame rates that gamers crave. At $150, it's a cheap but excellent upgrade to a gaming setup, and a great way to boost your enjoyment of graphically intensive games without shelling out $2000 on a new GPU. Features: 27" Curved Display with WQHD (2560 x 1440) display, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD Free Sync Premium.

Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $349 at Walmart Save $50: Join the ultrawide life, you know you want to. I'm a firm proponent of ultrawide monitors, and the Samsung G5 is a great example of the breed. It's got everything a gamer could want, with a 1440p resolution, super high 165Hz refresh rate, and a slick 1ms response time. Features: 34-inch Ultra-WQHD (‎3440 x 1440) display, 21:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, and 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10.

Samsung Odyssey G65B 32-inch Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $399 at Walmart Save $400: If you're interested in a curved gaming monitor, but don't want to join clan ultrawide (booooo), then the G6 is a great regular widescreen option... especially at 50% off. Features: 32-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Zyerch Stylus Pen (iPad 10th & 9th Gen): was $22 now $14 at Walmart Save $7: Look, we love the iPad and we doubly love using a stylus to doodle and take notes on it, but the official Apple Pencil is $80. This third-party alternative is $14 right now, and that's a much easier pill to swallow. It works with 9th and 10th-generation iPads, connects via Bluetooth, and features an array of fancy features, including palm rejection. Note: Sold via Pro Seller, fulfilled by Walmart.

Walmart Plus Week deals — TVs and projectors

Electric Focus 1080p Projector: was $299 now $109 at Walmart Save $189: TVs are cool and all, but they don't let you play Mario Kart on the side of a building. You know what does? This 1080p projector. Even better, the price has been slashed by nearly 2/3rds in the Walmart deals. It features an ultra-fast 5G WiFi connection and Bluetooth 5.2, which means no pesky wires are needed to hook it up to your devices.

Walmart Plus

Walmart Plus membership benefits

Try Walmart Plus, which is free for 30 days. There's no risk since you can cancel at any time. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. Members can access exclusive deals, free express delivery, a Paramount Plus subscription, travel discounts, gas station discounts, and more.

Having a Walmart Plus membership reaps you a host of benefits, one of which is early access to the retailer's hottest deals during big sales events like Walmart Plus Week and Black Friday.

Walmart Plus members also get a Paramount Plus Essential for free (valued at $4.99/month). Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more.

Is Walmart Plus worth it?

Walmart Plus offers loads of great membership perks to help you save money when shopping at the big W. If you regularly shop online for essentials and groceries, you'll really benefit from the unlimited free same-day delivery options.

It's not all online benefits, though — if you prefer contactless shopping at physical stores, Walmart Plus is a wise choice.