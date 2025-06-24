Walmart is holding a huge summer sale in July to rival Amazon Prime Day, here are 7 deals to shop now
Walmart will take on Amazon with a huge summer sale to runs alongside Prime Day.
I'm a shopping expert, and one thing I know about Walmart — it will not be outdone. Starting July 8, Walmart is holding a huge summer sale to rival Amazon Prime Day, which runs from July 8-11.
Walmart said to Amazon, "I see your four day sale, and I raise you with a six day sale".
As Walmart announced Monday, Walmart Deals start online at midnight ET on Tuesday, July 8, and in stores at local opening times. Walmart Plus members get exclusive early access to deals beginning Monday, July 7 at 7 p.m. ET.
That's one of the many perks of being a Walmart Plus member — first dibs on everything. Given that the sale runs through Sunday, July 13, you're getting six days of access to the best Walmart deals of the year.
Besides early access to the retailer's best deals during big sales events, Walmart Plus members also get first dibs on high-demand restocks. For example, on June 25 at 9 pm ET, Walmart Plus members get early access to this chance to buy the Nintendo Switch 2.
Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. Members get access to exclusive deals as discussed above, free express delivery, a Paramount Plus subscription, travel discounts, gas station discounts, and more.
As a reminder, Walmart Deals start online at midnight on July 8 with early access starting at 7 p.m. ET on July 7 for Walmart Plus members.
In the meantime, scroll on to browse Walmart featured deals at seven discounts I recommend.
My recommended Walmart deals
Save $30 on the Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse. It offers speedy performance and an awesome adjustable scroll wheel in a comfortable design, making it a near-perfect gaming mouse.
In our Razer Basilisk V3 review, we praise its fast performance, comfy design, and smart scroll wheel. It's powered by Razer's excellent Synapse software. The Basilisk V3 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award..
One of the best iPad deals takes $50 off the latest Apple A16-powered iPad. In our iPad 11 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its powerful performance, strong graphics, and solid battery life. It's the Editor's Choice best tablet for most people who want a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A16 Bionic chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP Wide rear camera,, records up to 4K video, 12MP front Center Stage camera, supports Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen (all sold separately), Touch ID, iPadOS 18
Priced at $299, this Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is an excellent value. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid passthrough and hand tracking. It's the most affordable Editor's Choice virtual reality headset.
This bundle includes a Meta Quest 3S headset 128GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total).
Price check: Best Buy $299
Walmart slashes $159 off the rugged Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 with S Pen.
This tablet includes one free year of Samsung Knox Suite (valued at $30).
Key Features: 8-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreeen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Android 14
Price check: Amazon $393
Walmart knocks $203 off the 55-inch LG B4 OLED 4K TV. Great for gamers, it features NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology to give you the competitive edge you need in competitive games.
Key specs: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED panel, LG a8 AI processor, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, G-SYNC Compatible (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), webOS
Walmart is currently slashing $700 off the Odyssey G9 QD OLED Gaming Monitor. If you want a truly immersive gaming experience, you can't go wrong with the intensely impressive Samsung Odyssey G9. It's curved, it's gorgeous, and it's massive.
Key specs: 49-inch (5120 x 1440), curved 240Hz OLED panel, 0.03ms GTG response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
Save $201 on the Editor's Choice Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 5060 gaming laptop at Walmart. In our Asus ROG Strix G16 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful performance, bright, colorful display, and smooth NVIDIA RTX GeForce graphics. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its successor.
Key specs: 16-inch WUXDA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
On June 25 at 9 pm ET, Walmart Plus members get early access to this chance to buy the Nintendo Switch 2.
Features: 7.9-inch 1080p LCD touch screen, HDR support, up to 120 fps, TV dock supports 4K, GameChat, 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.
Walmart Plus: free for 30 days @ Walmart
Try Walmart Plus, which is free for 30 days. There's no risk since you can cancel at any time.
Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. Members can access exclusive deals, free express delivery, a Paramount Plus subscription, travel discounts, gas station discounts, and more.
Walmart Plus membership benefits
Having a Walmart Plus membership reaps you a host of benefits, one of which is early access to the retailer's hottest deals during big sales events like Walmart Plus Week and Black Friday.
Walmart Plus members also get a Paramount Plus Essential for free (valued at $4.99/month). Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more.
Is Walmart Plus worth it?
Walmart Plus offers enticing membership perks to help you save money and time in the long run. If you primarily shop online for essentials and groceries, you'll benefit from unlimited free same-day delivery options.
If you prefer contactless shopping at physical stores, Walmart Plus is a wise choice.
