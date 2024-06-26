Get 5 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited to stream 'It's Prime Day' by Megan Thee Stallion

Amazon tapped the help of Megan Thee Stallion to announce Prime Day 2024's date in true Hot Girl Summer style.

If you haven't already, watch the new Amazon Prime Day ad/music video for It's Prime Day featuring Megan Thee Stallion. It's the Amazon summer savings anthem we never knew we needed! As confirmed Tuesday, Prime Day 2024 is on July 16-17, however, early Prime member deals start now.

For example, your Prime membership nets you 5 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited to stream It's Prime Day by Megan Thee Stallion which drops June 28. Normally, you'd expect to pay $9.99/mo. for this music streaming service, so that's $50 in savings.

This is one of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon services you don't have to wait for. Non-Prime members get 3 free months (valued at $33 without Prime).

Best Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Amazon Music Unlimited: 5 months free @ Amazon

For a limited time, Prime members get months of Amazon Music (valued at $50 w/ Prime) for free. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad-free music and podcasts with unlimited skips. Plus enjoy spatial audio and HD-quality playback.

What's the difference between Amazon Music and Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Music has ads, limited streaming to one device, and does not offer offline playback, HD, or Spatial Audio. Unlimited offers 100 million songs in HD quality and a growing list of spatial audio tracks.

Amazon Music Unlimited lets you stream your favorite songs ad-free, anytime, anywhere. Listen to music on all your devices with the Amazon Music app or on your laptop via music.amazon.com. Or, stream from Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Fire Max 11 or Echo Pop.

And what's more, Amazon Music Unlimited has a fast-growing library of music mastered in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. There are also thousands of expertly curated playlists and Stations to browse.

Block your calendars, frugal friends! Amazon Prime Day starts July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PT/ 3:01 a.m. ET and runs through July 17. Don’t want to wait? It’s never too soon to save! Visit our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for today’s early discounts.