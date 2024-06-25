Get ready for Prime Day 2024: Amazon has just revealed the dates in July

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just a few short weeks away, and we now know the exact dates to mark your calendars!

Prime Day is one of the biggest tech sales of the year and a great opportunity to get new devices and gear at the lowest prices possible. We've already been watching closely for early deals, but now we know exactly when the main event will be.

Whether you're shopping for one of the best gaming laptops, a sweet new pair of headphones, a new Kindle, or anything in between, you won't want to miss out on the biggest sale of the summer!

Here's a sneak preview of Prime Day 2024, including the official dates Amazon revealed on Tuesday. We've also included recommendations for great deals.

Amazon has run a big Prime Day sale every year since 2015. It's always been in mid-July, except for the delayed 2020 Prime Day sale. Luckily, this year's sale will be right on schedule.

Prime Day 2024 will be Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17!

Those dates line up perfectly with Amazon's history of Prime Day dates:

Prime Day 2015: July 15

Prime Day 2016: July 12

Prime Day 2017: July 11 and 12

Prime Day 2018: July 17 and 18

Prime Day 2019: July 15 and 16

Prime Day 2020: October 13 and 14

Prime Day 2021: July 21 and 22

Prime Day 2022: July 12 and 13

Prime Day 2023: July 11 and 12

While July 16 and 17, 2024, are the official Prime Days, we can expect great deals throughout the week. The best deals will be on the 16th and 17th, though. While the event is called Prime Day, it actually takes place over two days, a tradition Amazon started back in 2017.

Remember, some deals will be exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so make sure you have an active Prime membership or start one in the next few weeks to save as much as possible on new tech.

If you don't want to miss out on the best deals of Prime Day 2024, you're in luck. We'll be covering the top deals the week of, and leading up to, July 16, but there are also some early deals you can take advantage of and some top deals to keep an eye out for.

Latest news and early deals

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

Prime Day is one of the best times of year to buy a new gaming laptop. Amazon's biggest annual sale frequently includes great deals on gaming laptops from top brands like ASUS, Dell, HP, Razer, and Alienware.

There will likely be many gaming laptops on sale during Prime Day, though, so it's a good idea to bookmark a few of your top choices beforehand. You can start by looking at our guide to the best gaming laptops, which the Laptop Mag team has ranked after thorough lab testing.

If you're too excited to get your hands on a new gaming laptop to wait for Prime Day 2024, you can also check out some pre-Prime Day discounts from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and more in our early Prime Day gaming laptop deals guide or check out these top pre-Prime Day deals:

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070: Was $1,999, now $1,599 at Best Buy. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 sports an RTX 4070 GPU; you can snag it for $400 off right now. We've done some hands-on testing with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, and so far, we're impressed. We love its gorgeous OLED display, gaming capabilities, and excellent new design. Other reviewers mention smoother gameplay with G-Sync and great speakers but note that there's no Ethernet port for a faster, wired connection.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 4060: Was $2,499, now $1,499 at Razer. Save $700 on the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 4060 GPU for a limited time. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its strong overall performance and bright, stunning display with dual-mode functionality.

Dell G15 5530 RTX 4060: Was $1,199, now $899 @ Dell. Now $300 off, the Dell G15 5530 is one of the best budget gaming laptops for the money. Make no mistake — it does not sacrifice performance for price.

Prime Day headphone deals

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

A comfy, crisp new pair of headphones perfectly complements a new gaming laptop, tablet, or Mac. Luckily, headphones are one of the top categories for shopping during Prime Day. You can expect to find some of the best-sounding headphones on sale from brands like Sennheiser, Bose, Sony, Beats, Apple, and SteelSeries.

If you don't want to wait, we've spotted some pre-Prime Day deals on top headphones already.

Apple AirPods Max: Was $549, now $449 at Amazon Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. Featuring Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.



Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones: Was $149, now $98 at Amazon Save $50 on Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high-quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear, hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at once, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones. Price check: Best Buy $149

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: Was $249, now $189 at Amazon Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant for worry-free everyday use. Price check: Best Buy $249

Prime Day Kindle deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon started out as an online marketplace for books, so the Kindle e-reader is a piece of tech that goes right back to the company's roots. Reading on a Kindle is a fantastic experience, from the paper-like e-ink display to the stellar battery life and lightweight.

If you want to add a Kindle e-reader to your library or upgrade your current Kindle, there's no better time than Prime Day! Each year Amazon's biggest annual sale includes some sharp discounts on its e-reader line-up. So, this is one of the best categories to watch out for when it comes to Prime Day deals.

Amazon is saving its best Kindle deals for Prime Day 2024, but you can take a look at some of last year's top Kindle deals for a sneak peek at the discounts to expect this year.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals

(Image credit: Future)

It's no secret that Apple gear can be pricey, but you don't need to pay full price if you wait for Prime Day 2024. One of the top Apple products to shop this Prime Day is the Apple Watch. We're expecting some great Prime Day deals across Apple's product line-up, and some early sales are already live.

For example, right now, you can pick up a new Apple Watch for as low as $189:

Apple Watch SE 2: Was $249, now $189 at Amazon Lowest price! Now $60 off, the Apple Watch SE 2 is at its cheapest price of 2024. This sequel is 20% faster than the first-generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app help you stay on top of your health and fitness. Price check: Best Buy $199

Apple Watch Series 9: Was $399, now 4299 at Amazon Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. Our Apple Watch Series 9 review gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double-tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8, including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2,000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was $799, now $749 at Amazon Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Titanium Case with Blue/Black Trail Loop). The Watch Ultra 2 is the Apple Watch lineup's most significant and rugged option. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Price check: Best Buy $749

Prime Day 2024: What's next?

Now that we know the official dates for Prime Day 2024, we know when to expect the best deals on everything from laptops to e-readers and smartwatches. If you're thinking about buying any new tech soon, you might want to wait until July 16 and 17 to score some Prime Day deals and potentially save hundreds of dollars.

The Laptop Mag team will be monitoring all the latest news and deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024. So, make sure you stay tuned so you don't miss any of this year's biggest discounts and Prime Day finds.