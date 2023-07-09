Prime Day headphone deals 2023: What to expect

The best Prime Day headphone deals are scheduled to go live when Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins on July 11 at 3 a.m. ET. Bargain shoppers — get ready for two days of deep discounts on everything from wireless earbuds to wireless over-ear style headphones.

Much like last year, Amazon Prime Day 2023 and competing sales are expected to offer Black Friday-like headphone deals this week. Best Buy and Walmart are also known to offer their own site-wide sales to take some shine off of Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you want to expand your gadget collection or get an early start on your back-to-school shopping, Prime Day is one of the best times to save. If you're not a Prime member, you can join here to access exclusive Prime Day 2023 member-only deals like the All-new Echo Buds for just $34. Normally $49, that's $15 in savings and marks a new all-time low price for these Amazon earbuds.

This is one of the best early Prime Day headphones you can get if you're looking for cheap earbuds for the summer.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 takes place July 11-12 this week. Visit our Prime Day 2023 hub for today's early discounts on must-have tech.

Prime Day headphone deals 2023 — early discounts

Wireless earbuds

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: $119 $64 @ Amazon

Save $55 on the Amazon Echo Buds 2. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case).

Sony WF-C500 Earbuds: $99 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app. In our Sony WF-C500 review, they earned a 4 out of 5-star rating. We love these earbuds for their dynamic, bass-forward sound and long battery life of 10 hours. We are also fond of their 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support and charging case design. I own these earbuds and although the lack active noise-cancellation, their silicone ear tips' tight seal helps isolate sound.

Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds: $199 $142 @ Amazon

Save $57 on Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149 $83 @ Amazon

Save $66 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. They offer satisfying comfort, noise cancellation, sound, and wireless features that you won’t find on many rival models. This is a stellar deal for Galaxy smartphone owners that want the perfect companion accessory for their mobile device.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds: $179 $168 @ Amazon

Save on the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds. These are the best pair of buds to buy for those needing a snug fit for fitness with a sound quality that outperforms the competition. With active noise-cancelling and dust and water resistance, these are great for everything from conference calls to workouts.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods at Amazon. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $159 $99 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

WIreless headphones

Beats Studio 3: $349 $169 @ Amazon

Save 52% on Beats Studio 3 headphones. withApple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing, and up to 22 hours of playback on a single charge charge. The soft over ear cushions comfortably seal your ears in to experience the deep soundstage.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $199 $129 @ Amazon

Save $70 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones at Amazon. Give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy headphones for Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.