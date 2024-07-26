Students get 1-year of Peacock for just $1.99 a month — just in time to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sports fans can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26, 2024 - Aug 11 on Peacock. If you're a student, subscribe to Peacock Premium now at a discounted price to watch this year's Summer Games and stream movies and TV series.

Students can get one year of Peacock Premium for just $1.99 per month. As of a recent price hike back in July, Peacock Premium now costs $7.99 per month or $79 a year so that's $6 cheaper than the regular monthly price. This is one of the best student discounts available right now.

To qualify for this limited time offer, you must verify your student status with SheerID.

Peacock Student Discount: $7.99/mo. $1.99/mo. for 12 months @ Peacock

Students can get 12 months of Peacock Premium for just $1.99/mo. for 12 months. Stream Peacock from anywhere on your laptop, tablet or phone. Install the Peacock app on your smart TV to watch on demand movies, TV shows, live sports and more.

Peacock Premium is one of the best streaming services due to its massive library of movies and TV shows. Plus you get access to live sports like the 2024 Paris Onlympics, WWE live pay-per view events, on demand NBC shows like Saturday Night Live replays and exclusive Peacock content.

You can then watch live events, movies, and shows with Peacock on your laptop, tablet or phone. To stream on your big screen TV, install the Peacock app on your smart TV, PlayStation or Xbox console, enter your log-in information and enjoy! Peacock also supports Chromecast which lets you cast to your TV via the Chromecast icon.