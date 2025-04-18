I'm obsessed with WWE 2K25, and now it's on sale for WrestleMania 41 weekend

WWE 2K25 features visual and gameplay enhancements, new match types, and the biggest roster ever.

I've been obsessed with WWE 2K25 since I got my hands on it last month courtesy of 2K Games. I've played put in 19 hours of gametime so far, playing one-on-one matches, My Rise mode, and sharpening my skills in the Performance Center.

Launched on March 14, 2025, WWE 2K25 is the latest installment in the beloved wrestling game franchise developed by Visual Concepts. It brings enhancements, new match types, and the biggest roster ever to the series.

There are three versions of WWE 2K25, the $69 standard edition, the $99 Deadman Edition, and The Bloodline Edition for $129. If you were hoping for a price break on WWE 2K25, today is your lucky day.

Just weeks after its March 14 launch, WWE 2K25 for every platform is now on sale at several retailers.

For PC, you can get WWE 2K25 for $47($22 off) at Amazon, and from trusted online game retailer CDKeys, WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for PC for $79 ($20 off) and WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition for $106 ($23 off).

If you prefer console gaming, QVC has the best WWE 2K25 deal for new customers. First-time buyers can get WWE 2K25 for Xbox, PS5, or PS4 for just $45 via coupon, "HELLO15". To get this deal, you must create a QVC customer profile using a valid email address. Your coupon code may be used to take $15 off one item only.

This deal arrives in perfect timing with WrestleMania weekend. The two-day live event takes place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event will stream live both nights on Peacock and Netflix at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Whether you'e a wrestling fan or like beat 'em games, WWE 2K25 is worth checking out. Especially at this discounted price.

Today's best WWE 2K25 deals

WWE 2K25 for PC

WWE 2K25 for PS5

WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for PS5: $99 at store.playstation.com WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition at CDKeys. This edition includes: Deadman Bonus Pack (MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90, MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker*, Usable Urn, & Brother Love Manager), Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs & SuperCharger), the Wyatt Sicks Pack, & 15,000 VC.

WWE 2K25 for PS4

WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for PS4: $99 at store.playstation.com WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition at CDKeys. This edition includes: Deadman Bonus Pack (MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90, MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker*, Usable Urn, & Brother Love Manager), Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs & SuperCharger), the Wyatt Sicks Pack, & 15,000 VC.