I'm obsessed with WWE 2K25, and now it's on sale for WrestleMania 41 weekend
Every edition of WWE 2K25 is on sale for WrestleMania 41 weekend.
I've been obsessed with WWE 2K25 since I got my hands on it last month courtesy of 2K Games. I've played put in 19 hours of gametime so far, playing one-on-one matches, My Rise mode, and sharpening my skills in the Performance Center.
Launched on March 14, 2025, WWE 2K25 is the latest installment in the beloved wrestling game franchise developed by Visual Concepts. It brings enhancements, new match types, and the biggest roster ever to the series.
There are three versions of WWE 2K25, the $69 standard edition, the $99 Deadman Edition, and The Bloodline Edition for $129. If you were hoping for a price break on WWE 2K25, today is your lucky day.
Just weeks after its March 14 launch, WWE 2K25 for every platform is now on sale at several retailers.
For PC, you can get WWE 2K25 for $47($22 off) at Amazon, and from trusted online game retailer CDKeys, WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for PC for $79 ($20 off) and WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition for $106 ($23 off).
If you prefer console gaming, QVC has the best WWE 2K25 deal for new customers. First-time buyers can get WWE 2K25 for Xbox, PS5, or PS4 for just $45 via coupon, "HELLO15". To get this deal, you must create a QVC customer profile using a valid email address. Your coupon code may be used to take $15 off one item only.
This deal arrives in perfect timing with WrestleMania weekend. The two-day live event takes place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event will stream live both nights on Peacock and Netflix at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Whether you'e a wrestling fan or like beat 'em games, WWE 2K25 is worth checking out. Especially at this discounted price.
Today's best WWE 2K25 deals
WWE 2K25 deals — Quick links
- WWE 2K25 Standard Edition for PC: was $69 now $47 at Amazon
- WWE 2K25 Standard Editon for Xbox: was $69 now $45 at QVC via coupon, "HELLO15"
- WWE 2K25 Standard Edition for PS5: was $69 now $45 at QVC via coupon, "HELLO15"
- WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for PC: was $99 now $79 at CDKeys
- WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for Xbox: was $99 now $85 at Amazon
- WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for PS5: $99 at PlayStation Store
- WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition for PC: was $129 now $106 at CDKeys
- WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition for Xbox: was $129 now $106 at CD Keys
- WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition for PS5: was $129 now $110 at Amazon
WWE 2K25 for PC
Save $22 on WWE 2K25 for PC at Amazon. This is lowest price I've seen for this game on Amazon since it first launched on March 14, 2025. This lastest installment to the beloved franchise brings enhancements, new match types, and the biggest roster ever to the series.
Price check: Steam $47 | CD Keys $50
Save $20 on WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition at CDKeys. This edition includes: Deadman Bonus Pack (MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90, MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker*, Usable Urn, & Brother Love Manager), Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs & SuperCharger), the Wyatt Sicks Pack, & 15,000 VC.
Price check: Amazon $85 | Steam $85
Save $23 on The Bloodline Edition of WWE 2K25 at CDKeys. This edition includes: The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, WrestleMania 41 Pack (Available Summer 2025)*, The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, Ringside Pass, the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, the Wyatt Sicks Pack, and 15,000 Virtual Currency.
Price check: Amazon $110 | Steam $110
WWE 2K25 for PS5
Lowest price! New QVC customers can take an extra $15 off WWE 2K25 and drop its price to $45 at checkout via coupon, "HELLO15". This marks the lowest price ever for this game, which was just released on March 14. To get this deal, you must create a QVC customer profile using a valid email address. You can use your coupon code to take $15 off one item only.
Price check: Amazon $59 | Best Buy $59 | Walmart $59
WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition at CDKeys. This edition includes: Deadman Bonus Pack (MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90, MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker*, Usable Urn, & Brother Love Manager), Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs & SuperCharger), the Wyatt Sicks Pack, & 15,000 VC.
Save $19 on The Bloodline Edition of WWE 2K25 for PS5. This edition includes: The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, WrestleMania 41 Pack (Available Summer 2025)*, The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, Ringside Pass, the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, the Wyatt Sicks Pack, and 15,000 Virtual Currency.
Price check: PlayStation Store $110 | Steam $110
WWE 2K25 for PS4
Lowest price! New QVC customers can take an extra $15 off WWE 2K25 and drop its price to $45 at checkout via coupon, "HELLO15". This marks the lowest price ever for this game, which was just released on March 14. To get this deal, you must create a QVC customer profile using a valid email address. You can use your coupon code to take $15 off one item only.
Price check: Amazon $59 | Best Buy $59 | Walmart $59
WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition at CDKeys. This edition includes: Deadman Bonus Pack (MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90, MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker*, Usable Urn, & Brother Love Manager), Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs & SuperCharger), the Wyatt Sicks Pack, & 15,000 VC.
Save $19 on The Bloodline Edition of WWE 2K25 for PS4. This edition includes: The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, WrestleMania 41 Pack (Available Summer 2025)*, The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, Ringside Pass, the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, the Wyatt Sicks Pack, and 15,000 Virtual Currency.
WWE 2K25 for Xbox Series X | Xbox One
Lowest price! New QVC customers can take an extra $15 off WWE 2K25 and drop its price to $45 at checkout via coupon, "HELLO15". This marks the lowest price ever for this game, which was just released on March 14. To get this deal, you must create a QVC customer profile using a valid email address. You can use your coupon code to take $15 off one item only.
Price check: Amazon $59 | Best Buy $59 | Walmart $59
Save $15 on the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for Xbox Series X | S. This edition includes: Deadman Bonus Pack (MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker ‘90, MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker*, Usable Urn, & Brother Love Manager), Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs & SuperCharger), the Wyatt Sicks Pack, & 15,000 VC.
Price check: Xbox $85 | CDKeys $85
Save $53 ($19 off list) on WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition for Xbox Series X | S at CDKeys. This edition includes: The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, WrestleMania 41 Pack (Available Summer 2025)*, The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, Ringside Pass, the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, the Wyatt Sicks Pack, and 15,000 Virtual Currency.
Price check: Amazon $110 | Xbox $110
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
