How to save on Nintendo Switch 2 games from Best Buy and Walmart
The Switch 2 is finally here! Here's where you can save on new games right now
The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, with a slew of new games and expanded Switch 2 Editions of popular Switch 1 games. Unfortunately, they can all be pretty pricey, but we're already seeing some opportunities for you to save a little hard-earned cash, gearing up for your new Switch 2.
For example, right now, Best Buy is running this promotion for My Best Buy Plus/Total members where you can get a $20 reward for every $150 spent on eligible Switch 2 and Switch 1 games and gear. Dozens of great games are included in this promo, like the Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch 2 Edition), and plenty of original Switch 1 hits.
Controllers and accessories are also included in this promo, but remember that most Switch 1 controllers won't work with the Switch 2.
If you're not a member of My Best Buy, the best place to get Switch 2 games now is Walmart, where new Switch 2 titles are $1 less than elsewhere. That's not much of a discount, but it adds up.
We're keeping our eyes peeled for bigger discounts on Switch 2 consoles, games, and accessories, so visit our main Switch 2 deals page for the latest updates.
Today's lowest prices on Switch 2 games
My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ members get a $20 bonus reward with every $150 spent on select Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games and gear
While Switch 2 games might be pricey, Best Buy Plus members can get a little bit of their money back with this promotion, which also includes original Switch games and accessories. You can earn up to $100 total in bonus rewards for every $150 spent on Switch gear, which equals about 3 full-price Switch 2 games.
The latest Mario Kart game puts you in the driver's seat in a new open-world format with more room to race than ever before. Mario Kart World is also currently the best game for experiencing the improved 120Hz display on the Switch 2, so it's definitely a must-have.
The latest entry in the Donkey Kong series takes full advantage of the stronger processing power on the Switch 2, featuring vastly improved graphics and a colorful 3D world where you can smash anything and everything as you explore a vast array of biomes.
Revisit the hit Zelda game from the original Switch with the expanded and improved Switch 2 Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This edition includes improved graphics quality, higher refresh rate, and new content that wasn't available in the original.
If you already have the original, you can save some money by purchasing the Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack instead.
If you loved Breath of the Wild but haven't played Tears of the Kingdom yet, now is the perfect time to give it a try with the expanded Switch 2 Edition! Like Breath of the Wild for Switch 2, this version of the game includes improved graphics and refresh rate, along with new content you can only access on Switch 2.
If you already have a Switch 1 copy of Tears of the Kingdom, you can save some money and purchase a Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack instead.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the original Switch's most unique, charming games. Now it's back with the new Star Crossed World DLC exclusively available in the Switch 2 Edition! This one includes graphics and performance updates, but also features an entirely new adventure, making it a Switch 2 Edition that's legitimately worth paying a bit extra to check out if you enjoyed the original.
You can also purchase the DLC through the Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack if you already have a copy of the original.
Defend Earth from deadly robots in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Limited Edition, which includes the Switch 2 Edition of the game along with a slew of collectibles like patches, keychains, and an art book. This is a pre-order that's set to be released on September 5, 2025, but you'll want to reserve yours early if you've got your eye on this limited edition.
Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist who has written for PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, and Laptop Mag on everything from gaming to smartwatches. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.
