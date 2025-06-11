How to save on Nintendo Switch 2 games from Best Buy and Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, with a slew of new games and expanded Switch 2 Editions of popular Switch 1 games. Unfortunately, they can all be pretty pricey, but we're already seeing some opportunities for you to save a little hard-earned cash, gearing up for your new Switch 2.

For example, right now, Best Buy is running this promotion for My Best Buy Plus/Total members where you can get a $20 reward for every $150 spent on eligible Switch 2 and Switch 1 games and gear. Dozens of great games are included in this promo, like the Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch 2 Edition), and plenty of original Switch 1 hits.

Controllers and accessories are also included in this promo, but remember that most Switch 1 controllers won't work with the Switch 2.

If you're not a member of My Best Buy, the best place to get Switch 2 games now is Walmart, where new Switch 2 titles are $1 less than elsewhere. That's not much of a discount, but it adds up.

We're keeping our eyes peeled for bigger discounts on Switch 2 consoles, games, and accessories, so visit our main Switch 2 deals page for the latest updates.

Today's lowest prices on Switch 2 games

Best Buy My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ membership: at Best Buy My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ members get a $20 bonus reward with every $150 spent on select Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games and gear While Switch 2 games might be pricey, Best Buy Plus members can get a little bit of their money back with this promotion, which also includes original Switch games and accessories. You can earn up to $100 total in bonus rewards for every $150 spent on Switch gear, which equals about 3 full-price Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Mario Kart World: was $80 now $79 at Walmart The latest Mario Kart game puts you in the driver's seat in a new open-world format with more room to race than ever before. Mario Kart World is also currently the best game for experiencing the improved 120Hz display on the Switch 2, so it's definitely a must-have.

Nintendo Donkey Kong Bonanza: was $70 now $69 at Walmart The latest entry in the Donkey Kong series takes full advantage of the stronger processing power on the Switch 2, featuring vastly improved graphics and a colorful 3D world where you can smash anything and everything as you explore a vast array of biomes.

Nintendo Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Limited Edition: was $100 now $99 at Walmart Defend Earth from deadly robots in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Limited Edition, which includes the Switch 2 Edition of the game along with a slew of collectibles like patches, keychains, and an art book. This is a pre-order that's set to be released on September 5, 2025, but you'll want to reserve yours early if you've got your eye on this limited edition.