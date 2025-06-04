How to get your Nintendo Switch 2 at a physical store on June 5, 2025

We won't waste any time — you've got places to be.

Here's how to get your Nintendo Switch 2 at a physical store when it goes on sale on Thursday, June 5.

How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at Target

Here's the official word, straight from Target corporate. Many Target stores open at 8 a.m. local time, though some open at 7 a.m. Use the Target store locator to be sure.

People who want to buy their Switch 2 at Target can begin lining up at the entrance of each store before it opens on Thursday.

"Target team members will distribute physical or digital tickets, which will reserve your product for purchase," Target's press release states.

The company also notes there is limited stock is available and that ticketing will take place until all tickets have been claimed, or 10 minutes before the store opens.

If you get a ticket, you will be directed to the electronics area of the store to buy your Switch 2, collect it, and head home to game.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Target states that the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundles are limited to "one product, per item, per guest."

The company has also said that on Friday, the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will be on sale "beginning early morning" on Target.com.

How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at Walmart

Walmart will be open at midnight (12:01 a.m.) on Thursday, June 5, for in-store purchases of the Nintendo Switch 2, the company told 9 to 5 Toys this week.

The publication also reports that Switch 2 devices may be available for online order at midnight Eastern, too. (That's 9 p.m. Pacific time.)

Use Walmart's store finder to locate the nearest location.

How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at Costco

Costco will have the Switch 2/Mario Kart World bundle for sale in store when its stores open on Thursday, June 5. The warehouse store is limiting the purchase to members only and allowing only one transaction per membership, and you can only buy one Nintendo Switch 2 every seven days.

Most Costco locations open at 10 a.m. You can search for a location using Costco's Find a Warehouse tool.

How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at Best Buy

Best Buy is having a special late-night opening for the Nintendo Switch 2.

There's even an FAQ about it! Below is the pertinent information to buy a Switch 2 at a physical Best Buy store on June 5.

Also: Best Buy locations will have "limited Nintendo Switch 2 inventory for walk-up customers."

The company also notes there will be two lines: "We anticipate that customers will line up early for a chance to get a system. There will be two lines: one for pre-order pick up, and one for limited quantities of inventory for sale to customers who did not pre-order."

Most Best Buy in the U.S. will open Thursday, June 5, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time for pre-order pickup and walk-in purchases. Opening times for other time zones: Central Time: June 4, 11:01 p.m. Mountain Time: June 4, 10:01 p.m. Pacific Time: June 4, 9:01 p.m.



During "launch week" — which we can assume is seven days starting from June 5 — the Switch 2 console will only be for sale in store at Best Buy. However, games and accessories will still be available online.

If you're into commemorative coins — and who isn't? — you can also take one of them home from Best Buy. Here are the details on that: "Coin inventory is limited, so be sure to get to the store early for a chance to collect one. The coin is available to customers who pick up or purchase a console in-store at a late-night store opening event. The limited-edition commemorative coin features special Nintendo and Best Buy branding. "

How to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 at Sam's Club

Walmart-owned warehouse chain Sam's Club will sell the Nintendo Switch 2/Mario Kart World bundle at its locations starting June 5.

Shipping is not available for the item, and Sam's Club advises that it has limited quantities. The Switch 2 pre-order was not available at Sam's Club.

The club finder on its website will point you to the nearest Sam's Club location.