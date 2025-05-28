Switch 2 won't support 100+ games and apps at launch — here's what you'll be missing

Excited to watch some anime on your Nintendo Switch 2? Well, too damn bad.

Nothing is sacred, especially anime. However, the Crunchyroll app is just one of 100+ identified software casualties that will not be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.

Nintendo published testing data for over 15,000 Nintendo Switch titles on May 27, measuring their compatibility with the Nintendo Switch 2, and over 100 games and apps are either completely incompatible or refuse to play nicely with the company's upcoming handheld console.

The question is: are you going to be missing out on your favorite Nintendo Switch title when the Switch 2 drops on June 5? We know anime is dead (cries in Jujutsu Kaisen), but here's a look at everything else Nintendo fans will be losing access to.

100+ games and apps DOA for Nintendo Switch 2 launch

There are quite a few games, some you might not have heard before, and others that are near and dear to you.

Nintendo published the full list in three separate PDFs: games with some compatibility issues, games with start-up issues, and games that will be fixed at or post-launch.

Some of the more popular titles that fail to start up include: Dead by Daylight, Final Fantasy, Little Nightmares, Warframe, Rocket League, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Half of these are online multiplayer games with a huge player base. I mean, can you tell me about a monster that isn’t in Dead by Daylight? Even Vecna is in there!

(For the uncultured, Vecna is an infamous monster from Dungeons & Dragons, popularized by Matthew Mercer’s portrayal of him in Critical Role — Mercer even portrayed him in the game!)

While Nintendo provided a list of all the games that have “issues,” there isn’t a document that states which titles are 100% not compatible. In the chart it published, there seems to be a number of them, but it’s unclear which.

But in terms of software, you’ll find these apps are DOA: Crunchyroll, Hulu, InkyPen, ABEMA, and Niconico.

Periphery pains: the Switch 2 won't play nice with Switch accessories, either

Don’t play any of the affected titles? Well, did you happen to purchase the ridiculous range of peripheral-based games on the original Switch? Then I have some bad news for you, too: the Nintendo Labo, Ring Fit Adventure, and Nintendo Switch Sports accessories aren’t compatible with the Joy-Con 2 controllers.

Even if they were, the Joy-Con 2 controllers don’t feature an IR motion camera, so full functionality wouldn't be possible. Thankfully, you can still connect the Switch's original Joy-Con controllers to the Switch 2 and get the authentic experience.

What's next

Nintendo is still testing these titles, so we may get some more wins and losses along the way ahead of the handheld console's official release on June 5.

Overall, I hope that developers continue to work with Nintendo to make these games and software compatible, otherwise, we’re all going to be out of anime (cough), I mean, I’m so disappointed about Fall Guys having compatibility issues.